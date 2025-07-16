Mercedes-Benz enables Microsoft Teams video calls while driving

Mercedes-Benz has enhanced the integration of Microsoft apps in its cars, enabling Teams video calls to use an in-car camera, even while driving.

When the camera is activated, the video stream will turn off to reduce distraction, and the driver will not be able to see shared screens or slides.

Drivers will be able to control the Teams app with their voice, enabling messages to be read and written, and upcoming appointments to be viewed.

The features will be integrated into the fourth generation MBUX system, which debuts in the CLA.

Microsoft Intune will also feature, allowing secure access to business accounts, integrating with Mercedes’ in-car notes and calendar applications.

Mercedes-Benz will also add Microsoft 365 Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) application, which can summarise emails, and retrieve client details.

It will be the first car manufacturer to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Through our industry-leading collaboration with Microsoft, we are making it even easier for our customers to stay productive while on the move.

“By integrating the latest Microsoft workspace tools, such as Microsoft Teams, directly into our new operating system, MB.OS, we’ve created an intuitive and safe user experience that boosts efficiency and reduces distractions at the same time.”

The company said this integration has the potential to transform the vehicle into a workspace.