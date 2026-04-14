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Mercedes-Benz EQS receives steer-by-wire, 575-mile range

On the EQS 450+, range is up 13% compared with the outgoing model, while a move to 800V architecture allows for 350kW charging.

Dylan Robertson

14 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz has updated the EQS electric saloon, extending its range and adding steer-by-wire technology.

On the EQS 450+, range is up 13% compared with the outgoing model, while a move to 800V architecture allows for 350kW charging.

The EQS can now add 199 miles of range in 10 minutes. The 800V architecture also allows more energy to be returned to the battery under braking.

As part of the move to 800V, new motors, a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle and larger batteries have been added to the EQS.

Initially, all updated EQS models will use conventional steering, with steer-by-wire becoming available as an option in a few months.

Steer-by-wire removes the physical connection between the steering wheel and the front axle, allowing steering effort to be reduced and the steering wheel to be better isolated from road vibrations.

The steering ratio is able to adapt to different situations, enabling easier parking and better integration with the rear wheel steering system.

It uses a redundant system architecture, with two signal paths.

Mercedes-Benz said that even in the event of a complete failure, control is still possible due to rear wheel steering and wheel-specific braking delivered through the ESP.

Conventional steering will remain on offer.

The latest iteration of the AIRMATIC air suspension system uses cloud data submitted by the global fleet of Mercedes-Benz cars to better adapt to speed bumps, improving comfort.

The towing capacity of the rear wheel drive models has more than doubled to reach 1,600kg.

Mercedes-Benz has added the EQS 400 to the range, providing a more affordable entry-point.

The heated seatbelts from the latest S-Class are now offered on the EQS also.

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