Mercedes-Benz has launched a CLA Shooting Brake, based on the recently released third generation CLA, becoming the brand’s first electric estate car, with a hybrid model set to launch next year.

Rear and all wheel drive models are offered, with up to 473 miles of range. Fast charging allows for 193 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes.

The model is longer, wider, taller, and has a significant wheelbase stretch compared to its predecessor, but it loses around 30 litres of boot space due to the placement of the batteries.

Unlike previous electric vehicles (EVs) from Mercedes, the CLA and its Shooting Brake variant have a front boot, which provides 101 litres of storage space, adding more storage space than is lost due to the batteries.

This is the first model to debut the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), which is able to accommodate both internal combustion (ICE) as well as EV powertrains, and represents a significant increase in the range and efficiency of Mercedes’ EVs.

All models use an 85kWh battery, with power outputs of 272PS or 354PS, and the EV can tow up to 1,800kg.

CLA Shooting Brake EV models will go on sale in Q2 2026, while the hybrid will join the range later that year.

A panoramic sunroof will debut on the model, with an electronic tinting function, and illumination, through 158 LED stars embedded in the glass.

A ‘Superscreen’ is optional, which covers the width of the dashboard, allowing for video streaming, and in-car gaming.

The infotainment system’s software has also been updated, with ChatGPT and a short-term memory, allowing more advanced conversations between the driver and the car’s voice assistant, while Google Maps integration can plan charging stops, and automatically precondition the battery prior to arrival, boosting charging efficiency.

Mathias Geisen, member of the board of management with responsibility for sales at Mercedes-Benz, said: “The new CLA Shooting Brake is designed for those who appreciate the dynamism of a sporty vehicle but don’t want to compromise on space and practicality in everyday life.

“It combines intelligent technology and efficiency to deliver a fresh, engaging driving experience.

“For our customers, this means more space for individuality, travelling and for their own personal lifestyle.”

A selfie and video camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, seat heating, and lumbar support are included as standard.