Mercedes-Benz launches electric GLC: 443mi range, Hyperscreen

The first model to launch will be the GLC 400 4MATIC, which will go on sale in the first half of 2026, offering 489PS and all wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLC with EQ Technology, a fully electric version of its best-selling model, offering up to 443mi of range.

It uses a 94kWh battery and can add up to 188 miles in 10 minutes at a rapid charger.

It is unrelated to the internal combustion (ICE) powered GLC, which will continue to be offered. The electric version features more legroom and headroom than its ICE counterpart and offers a towing capacity of 2.4 tonnes.

On the interior, the electric Mercedes-Benz GLC has the latest version of the MBUX Hyperscreen, a 39 inch screen spanning the width of the dashboard.

The interior can be specified with the ‘Vegan Package’, certified by The Vegan Society, while the GLC’s seats have been certified by the German Organisation for Healthy Backs.

Boot capacity is 570 litres, while the electric GLC offers a front storage compartment with 128 litres of space.

An optional Agility and Comfort Package adds Airmatic air suspension from the S-Class, as well as rear wheel steering, allowing the rear wheels to turn up to 4.5 degrees, improving manouverability.

A heat pump is fitted as standard, allowing for improved charging performance and the use of waste heat from the electric drive system to heat the interior.

Four levels of regenerative braking are selectable. Mercedes-Benz said that regenerative braking can be used in more than 99% of cases in regular driving.

Bidirectional charging is offered, allowing the GLC to power a home through or feed electricity back into the electricity grid.

Mercedes’ MB.DRIVE system is available, with up to five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 10 external cameras feeding into the car’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered control unit, enabling a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Drivers can reserve charging points through MB.CHARGE Public, Mercedes-Benz’s charging network.