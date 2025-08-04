Mercedes-Benz launches new grille design on electric GLC

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the grille design of the upcoming electric GLC, marking the beginning of a new design era for the brand.

The grille features integrated contour lighting, an illuminated star and a lattice structure with a smoked glass look, all framed in chrome.

An illuminated version will be available optionally, backlit by 942 dots and with animation capabilities.

The GLC with EQ Technology will debut on 7th September 2025 at IAA Munich, marking both a significant upgrade to Mercedes-Benz’s most popular model, as well as an update to its ‘Sensual Purity’ design language.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes‑Benz Group, said: “Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand.

“It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognizable.”

The grille has been a key design feature on some of Mercedes-Benz’ most significant cars, including the 600 Pullman (W100).

Like previous GLC models, the grille will integrate the three-pointed star in place of the traditional raised bonnet star.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology will also be the first model to feature MB.OS, a ‘superbrain’ which will power its electric drive systems and software.

An updated version of the MBUX HYPERSCREEN, a screen that spans most of the dashboard’s width, will feature in the GLC too.