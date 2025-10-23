  
Mercedes-Benz prices GLC with EQ Technology from £60,350

Initially, only the 489PS GLC 400 4MATIC will be offered, with up to 406 miles of range and 330kW fast charging.

Dylan Robertson

23 October 2025

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the GLC with EQ Technology, the first fully electric GLC, will start at £60,350.

Initially, only the 489PS GLC 400 4MATIC will be offered, with up to 406 miles of range and 330kW fast charging.

It has a 94kWh battery and can accelerate to 62mph in 4.3 seconds, made possible by a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle, allowing for improved efficiency and performance.

The GLC with EQ Technology can disengage its front electric motor to boost efficiency.

Orders are open now and first deliveries will begin in mid-2026.

Five specifications will be offered: Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition.

Standard equipment across the range includes heated seats, a reversing camera, insulated privacy glass and MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST.

AMG Line models gain AMG styling, sports seats and the memory package.

AMG Line Premium Plus specification adds DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, KEYLESS GO, flush-fitting door handles, a 360-degree camera and the Burmester sound system.

The SKY CONTROL panoramic roof is fitted to all models. It is divided into nine zones which can be switched between transparent and opaque.

On AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition models, 162 illuminated stars are integrated into the glass, integrating with the ambient lighting.

Available equipment includes AIRMATIC air suspension and rear axle steering.

Mercedes-Benz said that the regenerative braking system on the GLC with EQ Technology is powerful enough to be sufficient in 99% of braking cases.

