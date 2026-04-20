Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV: 473-mile range, air suspension

It can add up to 202 miles of range in 10 minutes with fast charging and has a 94kWh battery.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the C-Class electric vehicle (EV), which has up to 473 miles of range and optional AIRMATIC air suspension.

It can add up to 202 miles of range in 10 minutes with fast charging and has a 94kWh battery.

Like the GLC with EQ Technology, it has a 39-inch, dashboard-wide Hyperscreen.

Unlike the electric GLC, Mercedes-Benz has dropped the ‘EQ Technology’ brand in favour of naming it the C-Class electric.

Mercedes-Benz said that the air suspension and optional rear wheel steering make it the sportiest C-Class ever made, while having a level of comfort comparable to an S-Class.

It uses Car-to-X technology, as well as Google Maps data, to adapt the dampers to local road conditions.

The rear wheels can turn by up to 4.5 degrees, giving the C-Class EV an 11.2-metre turning circle.

It has been fitted with an advanced climate control system which can heat up twice as fast as the system in an internal combustion (ICE) car, while using half the energy due to a heat pump.

Other innovations include a one-box braking system that can recuperate up to 300kW of energy and bi-directional charging, preparing the car for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

It also has a 101-litre front boot and a towing capacity of 1.8 tonnes.

The optional SKY CONTROL panoramic roof has 162 embedded stars which change colour with the ambient lighting system.

Mercedes-Benz has given the C-Class EV a coupé-like roofline and its latest design cues, including an illuminated grille and a black strip between the rear lights.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, said: “The all-new electric C‑Class is redefining the mid-size segment for EVs.

“Customers will get exactly what they expect from this new version of the beloved model: the perfect blend of performance, comfort, dynamics, and intelligence.

“On top of that, it is the most powerful and sportiest C‑Class we’ve ever built, offering pure driving pleasure and outstanding real-world range – all while being the perfect sanctuary for our customer.”