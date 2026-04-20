  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV: 473-mile range, air suspension

It can add up to 202 miles of range in 10 minutes with fast charging and has a 94kWh battery.

Dylan Robertson

20 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

C-Class EV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the C-Class electric vehicle (EV), which has up to 473 miles of range and optional AIRMATIC air suspension.

It can add up to 202 miles of range in 10 minutes with fast charging and has a 94kWh battery.

Like the GLC with EQ Technology, it has a 39-inch, dashboard-wide Hyperscreen.

Unlike the electric GLC, Mercedes-Benz has dropped the ‘EQ Technology’ brand in favour of naming it the C-Class electric.

Mercedes-Benz said that the air suspension and optional rear wheel steering make it the sportiest C-Class ever made, while having a level of comfort comparable to an S-Class.

It uses Car-to-X technology, as well as Google Maps data, to adapt the dampers to local road conditions.

The rear wheels can turn by up to 4.5 degrees, giving the C-Class EV an 11.2-metre turning circle.

It has been fitted with an advanced climate control system which can heat up twice as fast as the system in an internal combustion (ICE) car, while using half the energy due to a heat pump.

Other innovations include a one-box braking system that can recuperate up to 300kW of energy and bi-directional charging, preparing the car for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

It also has a 101-litre front boot and a towing capacity of 1.8 tonnes.

The optional SKY CONTROL panoramic roof has 162 embedded stars which change colour with the ambient lighting system.

Mercedes-Benz has given the C-Class EV a coupé-like roofline and its latest design cues, including an illuminated grille and a black strip between the rear lights.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, said: “The all-new electric C‑Class is redefining the mid-size segment for EVs.

“Customers will get exactly what they expect from this new version of the beloved model: the perfect blend of performance, comfort, dynamics, and intelligence.

“On top of that, it is the most powerful and sportiest C‑Class we’ve ever built, offering pure driving pleasure and outstanding real-world range – all while being the perfect sanctuary for our customer.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE