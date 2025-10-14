  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Mercedes-Benz reveals Vision Iconic concept with solar charging

The car was inspired by models from the 1930s, as well as the 300 SL Gullwing, W100 600 Pullman and W108 from the 1950s and 1960s.

Dylan Robertson

14 October 2025

,

SHARE

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic concept car, which features a solar coating on the body which could charge the vehicle.

The car was inspired by models from the 1930s, as well as the 300 SL Gullwing, W100 600 Pullman and W108 from the 1950s and 1960s.

25C0255 005

It features a photovoltaic-active surface coating, which Mercedes-Benz said could provide energy for up to 12,000km of driving per year under ideal conditions.

The coating does not contain silicon or rare earth materials and can be easily recycled.

Mercedes-Benz said the Vision Iconic has enhanced Level 2 point-to-point automated driving, allowing it to handle complex urban traffic scenarios.

The car has Level 4 automated driving for motorways.

It also features steer-by-wire and rear axle steering, enabling the car to be much more manoeuvrable than cars of a similar length.

Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility.

“With ground-breaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age.

“This beautiful vehicle is a testament to our commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today.”

Mercedes Benz Vision Iconic: Ein Meisterwerk für eine neue ikonische Ära Mercedes Benz Vision Iconic: A masterpiece for a new iconic era

The interior was inspired by Art Deco design, with a floating glass structure called the ‘Zeppelin’.

Designers were inspired by high-end chronographs when creating the instrument cluster, which has a mix of analogue and digital elements.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Inspired by the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s, this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes‑Benz.

“With its seemingly hood giving it a majestic presence, sculptural flowing lines, and a touch of Art Deco, it rises to become a true icon of automotive beauty.

“The interior with its continuous bench seat and the elegant rear, evoking memories of the legendary 300 SL.

“Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, a homage to timeless elegance, and a statement for the future.

“The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology, and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige, and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE