Mercedes-Benz reveals Vision Iconic concept with solar charging

The car was inspired by models from the 1930s, as well as the 300 SL Gullwing, W100 600 Pullman and W108 from the 1950s and 1960s.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic concept car, which features a solar coating on the body which could charge the vehicle.

It features a photovoltaic-active surface coating, which Mercedes-Benz said could provide energy for up to 12,000km of driving per year under ideal conditions.

The coating does not contain silicon or rare earth materials and can be easily recycled.

Mercedes-Benz said the Vision Iconic has enhanced Level 2 point-to-point automated driving, allowing it to handle complex urban traffic scenarios.

The car has Level 4 automated driving for motorways.

It also features steer-by-wire and rear axle steering, enabling the car to be much more manoeuvrable than cars of a similar length.

Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility.

“With ground-breaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age.

“This beautiful vehicle is a testament to our commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today.”

The interior was inspired by Art Deco design, with a floating glass structure called the ‘Zeppelin’.

Designers were inspired by high-end chronographs when creating the instrument cluster, which has a mix of analogue and digital elements.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Inspired by the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s, this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes‑Benz.

“With its seemingly hood giving it a majestic presence, sculptural flowing lines, and a touch of Art Deco, it rises to become a true icon of automotive beauty.

“The interior with its continuous bench seat and the elegant rear, evoking memories of the legendary 300 SL.

“Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, a homage to timeless elegance, and a statement for the future.

“The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology, and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige, and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing.”