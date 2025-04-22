Mercedes-Benz reveals Vision V concept van

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest concept car, the Vision V, set to debut as part of the brand’s upcoming Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) in 2026.

The Vision V was designed to combine features of a limousine with a high-tech passenger van.

The vehicle features white Nappa leather, open-pore burr wood and silk, and houses reclining seats, a retractable 65-inch screen, and a 42-speaker Dolby Atmos surround system.

It also features a switchable glass partition for privacy, a centre console with an integrated touchpad and fold-out chessboard table, as well as customisable lighting and fragrance options.

Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “The Vision V is the beginning of a new era for Mercedes-Benz Vans. It demonstrates, in the truest sense of the word, how we bring luxury to a spacious cabin and define a new segment.

“With that, we set standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience – while meeting the highest demands of our customers.”

The exterior of the Vision V features an aerodynamic silhouette, chrome accents and illuminated louvres, combining tradition and visions of the future.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “The Mercedes-Benz Vans have been iconic for decades.

“With the Vision V, we take that heritage and transform it into a completely new context of [the] highest luxury transportation.

“This show car embodies the perfect harmony between luxury and van design, setting a new benchmark for the future.”

The vehicle was built on Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming modular and scalable VAN.EA platform, which aims to meet a wide spectrum of customer needs while steering toward an electric future.