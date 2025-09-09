  
Mercedes-Benz solid-state battery prototype drives 748 miles on a charge

The solid-state battery has 25% more energy content than the battery typically fitted to an EQS.

Dylan Robertson

9 September 2025

Mercedes solid-state battery

Mercedes-Benz has tested an EQS prototype with solid-state battery technology, completing a 748 mile drive on a single charge, arriving with 85 miles of range remaining.

The solid-state battery has 25% more energy content than the battery typically fitted to an EQS, but weight and size remains comparable.

The test vehicle was equipped with a lithium-metal solid-state battery, developed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz’s Formula 1 test centre and US-based manufacturer Factorial Energy.

At the end of August, the EQS test car drove from Stuttgart, Germany to Malmö, Sweden via Denmark.

Mercedes-Benz used Electronic Intelligence to calculate the optimum route, considering factors such as traffic, temperatures and topography.

The firm is currently testing solid-state battery technology in simulations, test facilities and on public roads.

Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer and member of the board of management for development and procurement at Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, said: “The solid-state battery is a true gamechanger for electric mobility.

“With the successful long-distance drive of the EQS, we show that this technology delivers not only in the lab but also on the road.

“Our goal is to bring innovations like this into series production by the end of the decade and offer our customers a new level of range and comfort.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
