ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-benz-starts-hands-free-motorway-driving-rollout/

Mercedes-Benz has started the rollout of Hands-free Assist, which enables hands-off motorway driving with automatic lane changes.

Initially, the system will be offered in Munich, Stuttgart, and California, with eligible cars and vans gaining the functionality via an over-the-air update.

Additional markets are expected to gain the functionality in the future.

Hands-free Assist and Proactive Lane Change allow drivers to be supported continuously at speeds of up to 130km/h (81mph), with lane changes performed without confirmation from the driver, unlike previous systems which typically required the driver to turn on the indicator.

Mercedes-Benz is also releasing MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, which provides additional driver assistance across the entire drive, in Germany and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system can assist with lane changes, junctions, and moving away from traffic lights.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

It uses 10 cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

The system has been available in China since the launch of the latest CLA.