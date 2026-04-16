Mercedes-Benz to reveal electric C-Class on 20th April

It has revealed the car’s interior, which shares its full-dashboard Hyperscreen with the GLC with EQ Technology.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will reveal the first electric C-Class on 20th April 2026, as a rival to the BMW i3.

It has revealed the car’s interior, which shares its full-dashboard Hyperscreen with the GLC with EQ Technology.

Mercedes-Benz said the electric model will be the sportiest C-Class ever, with a new level of comfort and quality, as well as a cutting-edge digital experience.

As on the GLC, a Vegan Package will be offered, which uses soft-touch materials on the seats, headliner and carpets, and is certified by The Vegan Society.

The car will be fitted with ‘high-end’ seats, which can adapt to the natural curvature of the spine to provide relief and are fitted with a massage function, ventilation, as well as a 4D sound system.

Ambient lighting will be optional, including 162 illuminated stars in the SKY CONTROL panoramic sunroof.

A range of ENERGISING COMFORT programmes will be integrated, with display animations, sound and seat movements intended to soothe drivers on long journeys.

Mercedes-Benz has developed an automatic climate control for the electric C-Class, which can heat the interior twice as fast as an internal combustion (ICE) car, while only dehumidifying as much as required to maintain temperature to prevent dry eyes.

It will include a heat pump, allowing energy demand to be halved.

Extensive sound insulation, laminated safety glass and decoupling elastomer mounts between the suspension and body also improve the cabin’s refinement.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “With the all-new electric C‑Class, we’ve raised everything customers love about this model to the next level.

“The result is a new benchmark for quality, craftsmanship and comfort. It is the most spacious and most intelligent C-Class ever.”