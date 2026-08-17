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Mercedes-Benz updates ICE C-Class, prices from £46,995

The ICE C-Class has received revised engines, styling changes and additional technology.

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class
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Mercedes-Benz has updated the internal combustion (ICE) C-Class saloon and estate, and has priced the car from £46,995.

The ICE C-Class has received revised engines, styling changes and additional technology.

A range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engines are offered, all of which were updated to meet Euro 7 regulations, gaining second-generation integrated starter-generators (ISGs).

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four cylinder petrol engine, used in the C200, C250, C300 and C400e, has received a newly-developed electric auxiliary compressor, improving power delivery lower in the RPM range.

PHEV models have a 19.53kWh battery, for an electric-only range of 62 miles, and can be ordered with rear or all wheel drive.

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Diesel models are now compatible with biofuels.

Mercedes-Benz has retuned the C-Class’ suspension, aiming to reduce body movements.

The door mirrors and boot lid were redesigned, while an additional seal was added to the windscreen, improving aerodynamics and reducing cabin noise.

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Other design changes include the front grille, which has contour lighting and an optionally illuminated star, as well as the headlights, which are also star-shaped, similar to the recently-launched but mechanically unrelated C-Class electric.

An AMG Line Plus model joins the range, adding high-gloss black trim around the exhaust and on the rear spoiler, the Night Package, sports seats and red seat belts.

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The fourth-generation of MBUX, Mercedes-Benz’s in-car software suite, features on the latest C-Class, adding artificial intelligence (AI) integrations with ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

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Mathias Geisen, member of the board of management for sales and customer experience at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “The new C‑Class proves that continuity and innovation are not mutually exclusive.

“With its sporty elegance, electrified high-tech powertrains and intelligent support powered by MB.OS, it delivers what drivers truly need: proven reliability and innovative technology that creates real added value in everyday life. In this way, a familiar classic becomes a modern companion.”

Orders for the updated car will begin on 18th August.

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