Mercedes-Benz updates ICE C-Class, prices from £46,995
The ICE C-Class has received revised engines, styling changes and additional technology.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the internal combustion (ICE) C-Class saloon and estate, and has priced the car from £46,995.
The ICE C-Class has received revised engines, styling changes and additional technology.
A range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engines are offered, all of which were updated to meet Euro 7 regulations, gaining second-generation integrated starter-generators (ISGs).
The 2.0-litre turbocharged four cylinder petrol engine, used in the C200, C250, C300 and C400e, has received a newly-developed electric auxiliary compressor, improving power delivery lower in the RPM range.
PHEV models have a 19.53kWh battery, for an electric-only range of 62 miles, and can be ordered with rear or all wheel drive.
Diesel models are now compatible with biofuels.
Mercedes-Benz has retuned the C-Class’ suspension, aiming to reduce body movements.
The door mirrors and boot lid were redesigned, while an additional seal was added to the windscreen, improving aerodynamics and reducing cabin noise.