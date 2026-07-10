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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-benz-vans-uk-appoints-nadia-trimmel-as-sales-director/

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has named Nadia Trimmel (pictured) as sales director, effective 1st October 2026.

Trimmel is currently chief operating officer at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, and will succeed Sarah Palfreyman, who has left the business after four years in the role.

Trimmel has over two decades of automotive experience across sales, marketing and aftersales, including leadership roles at Ford and Nissan South Africa.

She joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2014 as national sales manager for vans and became managing director in 2017.

In that role, she led the introduction of the brand’s ‘Retail of the Future’ agency sales model for private vans.

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In 2024, she moved to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to guide the market through its own retail transition.

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Iain Forsyth, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nadia to the UK team.

“She has led commercial vehicle businesses through significant change in multiple markets and knows what it takes to build strong, lasting relationships with retail partners and customers.