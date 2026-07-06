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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Metropolitan Police Service adopts Jaama for fleet management

The MPS’s fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles spanning front-line response cars and forensic support vehicles covers more than 52 million miles a year.

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Jaama, a UK fleet management software provider, has been awarded a 10-year contract with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK’s largest police service with more than 46,000 officers and staff.

The MPS fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles – spanning front-line response cars, armed response units, prisoner transportation and forensic support vehicles – covers more than 52 million miles a year across Greater London.

Many assets require significant specialist conversion to meet the demands of operational policing.

The contract follows a year-long competitive tender process, structured across four stages.

Jaama was rated overall the ‘Most Advantageous Tender’ across key assessment pillars, including Technical & Quality, Commercial, Social Value, Health & Safety and Business Continuity.

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Jaama will provide MPS with its Key2 fleet and workshop management software platform.

The announcement at this year’s National Association of Police Fleet Managers event (NAPFM) marks a milestone for Jaama.

Andrew Holgate, chief executive officer at Jaama, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the Metropolitan Police Service to support one of the UK’s most complex and important public sector fleets.

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“MPS’s requirements are demanding, operationally critical and highly specialised. That is exactly the type of environment Key2 was built to support.

“Winning a fleet of this complexity reflects the twenty years we have spent supporting large and complex fleets across leasing, rental, corporate and public sector operations.

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“I want to thank our team for the work that went into the tender process.

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“We now look forward to a long-term partnership with the Met, built on the service, delivery and trust that a force responsible for policing London should expect.”

Ben Joce, SRO for the programme and head of solutions services within MPS, said: “This award marks the next step in our digital transformation across Business Services, ensuring our officers and staff are supported with the right tools to do their jobs effectively.

“It also reflects our commitment to delivering better value for money by improving efficiency, insight and operational control across our fleet.

“I am pleased that Jaama will be joining us on this journey.”

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Jason Powell, director of Fleet Services, said: “I am delighted that Jaama has been selected following a rigorous and highly competitive procurement process.

“Throughout the programme we have been bold in our ambitions, focusing not only on current operational requirements, but on securing a solution that will continue to evolve alongside one of the most complex fleet operations in the UK.

“Key2 provides the tools, insight, and flexibility we need to drive productivity, efficiency, and compliance across our fleet today, whilst creating a platform for continuous improvement throughout the life of the contract.

“As we continue to scale our digital capability, enhance data-driven decision making and explore emerging AI opportunities, it is vital that we have a system capable of evolving with us.

“This investment is about much more than fleet management software; it is about ensuring we have the information and operational control needed to maximise availability, improve utilisation, and deliver better value from every vehicle we operate.

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“At a time when every pound of public money matters, we want to ensure every penny spent contributes to better outcomes for London, and this partnership provides a strong foundation to help us achieve that.”

The company previously delivered fleet management services for Lancashire Police and NHS Scotland.

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