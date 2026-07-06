Metropolitan Police Service adopts Jaama for fleet management
The MPS’s fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles spanning front-line response cars and forensic support vehicles covers more than 52 million miles a year.
Jaama, a UK fleet management software provider, has been awarded a 10-year contract with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK’s largest police service with more than 46,000 officers and staff.
The MPS fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles – spanning front-line response cars, armed response units, prisoner transportation and forensic support vehicles – covers more than 52 million miles a year across Greater London.
Many assets require significant specialist conversion to meet the demands of operational policing.
The contract follows a year-long competitive tender process, structured across four stages.
Jaama was rated overall the ‘Most Advantageous Tender’ across key assessment pillars, including Technical & Quality, Commercial, Social Value, Health & Safety and Business Continuity.
Jaama will provide MPS with its Key2 fleet and workshop management software platform.
The announcement at this year’s National Association of Police Fleet Managers event (NAPFM) marks a milestone for Jaama.
Andrew Holgate, chief executive officer at Jaama, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the Metropolitan Police Service to support one of the UK’s most complex and important public sector fleets.