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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/metropolitan-police-service-adopts-jaama-for-fleet-management/

Jaama, a UK fleet management software provider, has been awarded a 10-year contract with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK’s largest police service with more than 46,000 officers and staff.

The MPS fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles – spanning front-line response cars, armed response units, prisoner transportation and forensic support vehicles – covers more than 52 million miles a year across Greater London.

Many assets require significant specialist conversion to meet the demands of operational policing.

The contract follows a year-long competitive tender process, structured across four stages.

Jaama was rated overall the ‘Most Advantageous Tender’ across key assessment pillars, including Technical & Quality, Commercial, Social Value, Health & Safety and Business Continuity.

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Jaama will provide MPS with its Key2 fleet and workshop management software platform.

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The announcement at this year’s National Association of Police Fleet Managers event (NAPFM) marks a milestone for Jaama.

Andrew Holgate, chief executive officer at Jaama, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the Metropolitan Police Service to support one of the UK’s most complex and important public sector fleets.