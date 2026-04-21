MEYLE highlights need for brake inspections after winter conditions

MEYLE pointed to the condition of UK roads as a growing concern.

MEYLE has urged motorists and workshops to prioritise brake inspections during spring servicing following increased wear caused by winter driving conditions.

The parts manufacturer said road salt, moisture, low temperatures and deteriorating road surfaces can all place added strain on safety-critical components such as braking systems.

It said spring provides an important opportunity for workshops to assess brake condition, identify early-stage faults and carry out preventative maintenance.

MEYLE pointed to the condition of UK roads as a growing concern.

Research from the Asphalt Industry Alliance reported that fixing potholes on local roads in England and Wales is expected to cost £18.6bn, while more than one million potholes are estimated to exist across the road network.

The company also cited RAC figures showing more than 9,000 pothole-related breakdowns in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

According to MEYLE, impacts from potholes can create hidden damage by sending loads through the wheel hub into the braking system.

This can lead to disc thickness variation, lateral runout and uneven pad wear, often resulting in vibration or pedal pulsation.

Repeated impacts may also contribute to disc distortion, while continued exposure to salt and moisture can accelerate corrosion, reducing braking efficiency and increasing stopping distances.

MEYLE said modern braking systems place greater emphasis on material quality, with high-carbon brake discs offering improved resistance to heat distortion and more consistent performance.

The company added that stable friction levels in brake pads are essential to deliver reliable braking across varying conditions.

MEYLE said it offers around 3,000 brake pads and discs combined, covering 95% of the European car parc.

Its braking components were designed to meet or exceed original equipment standards, with all brake discs and pads produced in accordance with ECE R90 quality regulations.

It added that products undergo durability testing, real-world braking simulations and independent assessments covering friction stability, wear resistance and noise behaviour.

MEYLE said correct installation remains essential to performance, including clean mounting surfaces, accurate torque settings, replacing pads and discs in pairs, and proper bedding-in procedures.

The business said spring servicing gives workshops a chance to identify issues before they worsen, helping improve vehicle safety, reduce repeat repairs and strengthen customer confidence.