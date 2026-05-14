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MFG EV Power selects AMPECO to support nationwide EV charging expansion

The partnership currently covers more than 2,800 charge points across more than 550 locations.

Jessica Bird

14 May 2026

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MFG EV Power has selected AMPECO’s charging management platform to support the expansion of its ultra-rapid EV charging network across the UK.

The partnership currently covers more than 2,800 charge points across more than 550 locations and forms part of EV Power’s wider plans to install ultra-rapid chargers at 500 sites nationwide by 2030.

EV Power is the charging division of Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, which operates around 1,200 sites across Great Britain and has an expanding partnership with Morrisons.

The business said the move to AMPECO’s enterprise-grade platform was intended to support network reliability, operational efficiency and future scalability as deployment accelerates.

Martin Symes, EV director at EV Power, said: “The EV Power brand stands for consistent, reliable, and consumer-first EV driver experience.

“To deliver that, we needed a partner built for growth who would understand our requirements and be able to deliver in time.”

According to the companies, the platform migration was completed without disruption to live charging operations.

AMPECO’s system provides EV Power with a single operational interface across its multi-vendor charging network, incorporating real-time monitoring, remote management and automated fault detection.

The platform also acts as a central data source for the charging network, supporting operational management, utility billing verification, financial planning and site selection.

EV Power said the system would also automate compliance reporting under the UK’s Public Charge Point Regulations.

The company added that its charging hubs are designed to maintain full advertised charging power regardless of bay occupancy through larger grid connections sized to sustain peak demand.

Omor Sany, technical operations manager at EV Power, said: “I looked at the release notes and was literally thinking about raising something in our next meeting, but it had already been released.

“AMPECO is always ahead of the curve.”

Stefan Ivanov, chief revenue officer at AMPECO, said: “EV Power has set the standard for what ultra-rapid charging should deliver to UK drivers: consistent power output and reliability at every bay, every session.

“AMPECO’s role is to give them the operational foundation to sustain that standard as they scale.”

MFG has committed more than £400m towards deploying 3,000 ultra-rapid chargers across 500 UK locations by 2030, with plans to complete EV charger rollout across all suitable remaining sites by 2035.

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