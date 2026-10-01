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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mfg-extends-ev-charging-offer-for-app-users/

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has extended its 25% off electric vehicle (EV) charging offer, for MFG Connect app users.

When using the MFG Connect app, drivers can access ultra-rapid charging for 59p per kWh, compared with the standard rate of 79p per kWh.

It launched the offer on 1st July, and reported that it has proven successful.

MFG said extending the discount allows it to remain one of the cheapest ultra-rapid charging networks in the UK.

Martin Symes, EV director at MFG, said: “We are investing over £400 million to build an ultra-rapid network that drivers can rely on.

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“We continue to add new bays at Morrisons supermarkets and forecourts across the country, alongside the shops, food and coffee people want while they charge.

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“Making EV driving easier also means making it simpler and more affordable. With the MFG Connect app, drivers can start and pay for a charge in a few taps and pay just 59p per kWh at every one of our sites, among the most competitive ultra-rapid app rates in the UK.”

MFG is aiming to operate 3,000 chargers across 500 UK sites by 2030.