Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

MG named ‘Most Improved’ for customer satisfaction in YouGov automotive rankings

The independent survey found that MG recorded the largest year-on-year increase in net customer satisfaction among all automotive brands.

2 min read
Share
MG YouGov
ADVERTISEMENT

MG has been named the ‘Most Improved Automotive Brand for Customer Satisfaction’, according to the UK Automotive Rankings 2026 report from YouGov.

The independent survey found that MG recorded the largest year-on-year increase in net customer satisfaction among all automotive brands tracked in the UK, improving by 8.5 points over the previous 12 months.

YouGov’s customer satisfaction metric measures the proportion of current and former owners who describe themselves as satisfied with a brand, minus those who reported being dissatisfied.

The 2026 rankings are based on nationally representative data collected between 1st April 2024 and 31st March 2026.

The recognition follows a period of significant growth for MG, which achieved record sales of more than 300,000 vehicles across the UK and Europe in 2025, before reaching the milestone of one million vehicle deliveries in early 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouGov said MG’s success has been driven by its portfolio of petrol, hybrid+, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, making advanced technology and intelligent mobility solutions accessible to a wider audience.

Continued investment in next-generation hybrid+ technologies and the introduction of MG’s first mass-produced SolidCore battery further demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance and customer value, according to YouGov.

A key milestone has been the launch of a new state-of-the-art 15,000m2 parts warehouse and distribution centre in partnership with XPO Logistics, which became operational in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility now enables overnight parts deliveries to MG retailers across the UK before 8:00am, to help enhance service efficiency and customer support.

In addition, MG Assistance also provides a like-for-like replacement vehicle until the customer’s own car is back on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is supported by further investment to have a fleet of courtesy cars available to more than 180 MG dealerships and authorised repairers throughout the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Wang, managing director, MG Motor UK, said: “This recognition from YouGov marks an important milestone for MG and reflects the additional investment we have made to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

“As more British drivers choose MG, this award demonstrates the trust they place in our products, our retailer network, and our commitment to supporting customers throughout their ownership journey.

“Being named the UK’s ‘Most Improved Brand for Customer Satisfaction’ is a tribute to the passion, dedication, and professionalism of our retailer partners and colleagues who work hard every day to exceed customer expectations and drive continuous improvement across the business.”

Related

ADVERTISEMENT