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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mg-named-most-improved-for-customer-satisfaction-in-yougov-automotive-rankings/

MG has been named the ‘Most Improved Automotive Brand for Customer Satisfaction’, according to the UK Automotive Rankings 2026 report from YouGov.

The independent survey found that MG recorded the largest year-on-year increase in net customer satisfaction among all automotive brands tracked in the UK, improving by 8.5 points over the previous 12 months.

YouGov’s customer satisfaction metric measures the proportion of current and former owners who describe themselves as satisfied with a brand, minus those who reported being dissatisfied.

The 2026 rankings are based on nationally representative data collected between 1st April 2024 and 31st March 2026.

The recognition follows a period of significant growth for MG, which achieved record sales of more than 300,000 vehicles across the UK and Europe in 2025, before reaching the milestone of one million vehicle deliveries in early 2026.

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YouGov said MG’s success has been driven by its portfolio of petrol, hybrid+, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, making advanced technology and intelligent mobility solutions accessible to a wider audience.

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Continued investment in next-generation hybrid+ technologies and the introduction of MG’s first mass-produced SolidCore battery further demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance and customer value, according to YouGov.

A key milestone has been the launch of a new state-of-the-art 15,000m2 parts warehouse and distribution centre in partnership with XPO Logistics, which became operational in November 2025.