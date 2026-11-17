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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mh-carriers-doubles-ev-fleet-with-mercedes-benz-esprinters/

Scottish distribution firm M&H Carriers has more than doubled the size of its electric van fleet, with the addition of 18 Mercedes-Benz eSprinters.

The longer range of the latest eSprinter has allowed M&H Carriers to use electric vans on more demanding routes.

Western Commercial delivered the first five vehicles from the 18-van order in July, and the remainder are now being introduced across operations in Aberdeen, Elgin, Inverness, and Perth.

M&H Carriers started electric van operations in 2021, and has reported that they are cheaper to run when deployed on suitable routes.

The company now operates around 30 electric vans.

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It has bolstered its charging infrastructure at its Aberdeen and Perth depots to support the arrival of the eSprinters.

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In 2027, 47 vans out of M&H Carriers’ 325-vehicle fleet are due for replacement, and the company is considering adding more electric models.

Fraser MacLean, managing director at M&H Carriers, said: “We’ve been operating electric vans for five years, but until now, we’ve struggled to find vehicles where the range is capable of more than just local deliveries close to our depots.