Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mh-carriers-doubles-ev-fleet-with-mercedes-benz-esprinters/
Scottish distribution firm M&H Carriers has more than doubled the size of its electric van fleet, with the addition of 18 Mercedes-Benz eSprinters.
The longer range of the latest eSprinter has allowed M&H Carriers to use electric vans on more demanding routes.
Western Commercial delivered the first five vehicles from the 18-van order in July, and the remainder are now being introduced across operations in Aberdeen, Elgin, Inverness, and Perth.
M&H Carriers started electric van operations in 2021, and has reported that they are cheaper to run when deployed on suitable routes.
The company now operates around 30 electric vans.
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It has bolstered its charging infrastructure at its Aberdeen and Perth depots to support the arrival of the eSprinters.
In 2027, 47 vans out of M&H Carriers’ 325-vehicle fleet are due for replacement, and the company is considering adding more electric models.
Fraser MacLean, managing director at M&H Carriers, said: “We’ve been operating electric vans for five years, but until now, we’ve struggled to find vehicles where the range is capable of more than just local deliveries close to our depots.
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“The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter has given us the confidence to take that next step. The range and reliability were the big factors for us, but ultimately, the vehicles have to make commercial sense too.
“We’re operating in some of the coldest and most challenging parts of the UK, so if we can make electric vans work here, it shows what’s possible for other delivery businesses.
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“You have to plan properly and make sure the vehicles are being used on routes that suit their range.
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“We’ve learned a lot by doing it ourselves. For example, in winter, leaving the van plugged in while it defrosts can save you 10 or 15 miles of range.
“Electric vans can also be cheaper to run than diesel when they’re used for the right work. For us, it’s about making sensible decisions that benefit both the business and the environment.
“We’ve put some of our most experienced drivers into the new Mercedes-Benz vans, and the feedback has been superb.
“These are people who’ve been delivering parcels for 20 years, and they’re telling us how much they love driving them.
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“When you get that kind of response, you know you’ve made a good decision.”
Iain Forsyth, managing director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “We’re proud of how far our electric vans have come, with advances in range and capability helping more businesses make the move to electric with confidence.
“Operating across some of the UK’s most challenging routes, M&H Carriers needs vehicles it can rely on every day.
“Together with our dealer partner, Western Commercial, we’re helping to make electrification a practical option for its operations, building on a relationship that goes back nearly four decades.”