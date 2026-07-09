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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/michelin-expands-electric-fleet-as-ev-roll-out-reaches-two-thirds-of-operational-vehicles/

Michelin has expanded the electric vehicle (EV) fleet within its Connected Solutions Division, with almost two-thirds of its operational vehicles now battery electric as it works towards a fully electric fleet by 2030.

The company has added 19 new electric vans comprising three Ford Transit Customs and 16 Ford Transit Couriers, replacing diesel-powered equivalents used to support customers in the passenger transport sector.

The latest additions mean 36 of the division’s 56 operational vehicles are now electric, following an initial rollout in 2024.

Michelin estimates the expanded fleet will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 79.5 tonnes a year, with each electric van expected to save approximately 2.2 tonnes of CO2 annually compared with a diesel equivalent.

Andrew French, B2B sales director at Michelin UK & Ireland, said: “Michelin is committed to a sustainable future, and the use of telematics data has supported this journey for several years.

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“MICHELIN Connected Fleet technology has allowed us to improve road safety and driving style through measurement of harsh braking and acceleration, reducing accidents and helping us maximise our fleet utilisation.”

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The new vans are equipped with MICHELIN Connected Fleet technology, including telematics, forward and rear-facing cameras, and an audio-visual light bar that provides drivers with real-time feedback on driving style to encourage safer and more efficient driving.

Drivers can also take part in Michelin’s EcoStar incentive programme, which rewards safe and economical driving based on measures including fault accidents, speeding offences, complaints from other road users and vehicle inspections. Drivers can achieve One Star, Two Star or Three Star ratings, with vouchers awarded to those reaching the top two levels.