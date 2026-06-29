ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/michelin-launches-ai-assistant-to-provide-fleets-with-operational-data/

MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s UK customers within the commercial vehicle and passenger transport sectors now have access to the MICHELIN AI Assistant, designed to provide instant, actionable insights into crucial operational data.

The assistant will be available within the MyConnectedFleet web platform.

It was designed to manage queries such as generating a report showing which drivers in my fleet have been the most fuel-efficient this month, which vehicles in my fleet require tyre maintenance, and what the cost of fuel consumption is this month, using a typed prompt.

Designed as a closed system that guarantees data confidentiality, it aims to reduce complexity and support fleet managers in their day-to-day work.

Customers have direct access from the MyConnectedFleet web portal and can get immediate answers o to both simple and more complex prompts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI Assistant also offers answers in text or visual form and insights based on real-time data.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

Sophie Foucque, CEO of MICHELIN Connected Fleet, Europe, Africa and Australia, said: “The AI Assistant is the natural evolution of our DNA, which is built around supporting our customers.

“Co-developed with some of our largest customers, it offers a more intuitive way to interact with vehicle usage data, while removing the need to generate multiple reports.