Microlise expands fleet management solutions to SMEs

Microlise has expanded its range of fleet management solutions to cover small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with fleets of between 11 and 100 vehicles.

The Automate, Visualise and Deliver packages are intended to introduce scalable fleet management tools to SMEs, increasing efficiency.

Microlise will offer SMEs a free subscription for their second year if fleet mileage does not decrease by at least 10% in the first year of using its systems.

The suite allows fleet managers to automate planning and optimisation processes, visualise the day’s operations fleet-wide in real-time and provide evidence of delivery statuses.

Drivers receive jobs on their own devices and can complete digital vehicle checks, while all functions can be accessed through a single platform.

Studies conducted by Microlise found that 80% of fleets said that real-time visibility was a must-have and that 73% of fleets had experienced difficulties due to multi-platform systems.

Nadeem Raza, CEO at Microlise, said: “Our suite of products empowers small-to-medium-sized transport businesses to compete with the biggest players in their sector, without sacrificing the independence that makes them unique.

“We know the immense pride SME founders feel in building something from the ground up.

“That’s why our technology is designed to fuel their next stage of growth, breaking through barriers, boosting efficiency and unlocking enterprise-level capability.

“It’s not just a smart move for today; it’s a future-proof investment in the continued success and sustainability of the SME.”