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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/microlise-receives-green-economy-mark-for-sixth-year/

Microlise has received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark for the sixth consecutive year, recognising its contribution to the global green economy.

The 2026 assessment found that 60.9% of Microlise’s revenue came from products and services that contribute to the green economy.

Microlise said the Green Economy Mark recognises the role technology plays in helping fleets improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions.

A study conducted by Microlise found that sustainability and environmental impact are now top fleet priorities for 60% of transport and logistics organisations, up from 36% last year.

Nadeem Raza (pictured), CEO at Microlise, said: “Fleet operators are facing increasing pressure to improve efficiency, manage costs and meet ambitious sustainability targets.

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“Technology has an important role to play in helping them balance those priorities.

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“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to developing solutions that help operators make better-informed decisions, improve fleet performance and support their sustainability objectives.”