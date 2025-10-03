Microlise reports growth for LF&E since initial partnership

Microlise, a provider of transport technology, has shared the growth achieved by customer LF&E Logistics, since adopting its suite of fleet management solutions.

LF&E, part of HealthNet, has grown in scale and capability over the past 48 months, which aims to reinforce its position as one of the UK’s leading cold chain and pharmaceutical logistics specialists.

LF&E first implemented Microlise technology in 2023, beginning with Fleet Performance for 49 vehicles.

Since partnering with Microlise, LF&E has expanded its fleet from 259 to 377 vehicles – a 37% increase – with numbers expected to exceed 400 in 2026.

The company has also grown its national footprint, expanding to 19 depots across the UK, six more than in 2024.

Operationally, LF&E now delivers around 7,000 parcels every day and, in 2024, its fleet travelled more than seven million km while completing close to 1.4 million deliveries.

The company’s growth was recognised as they achieved the Home Delivery Operator of the Year at the TCS&D Cold Chain Awards.

After the initial phase, it led to three further rollout phases that introduced Journey Management, Remote Tacho Download (RTD), Temperature Monitoring, TruControl products – including TruFleet, TruTime, TruLicence and TruAnalysis – and Driver Excellence.

Additionally, SmartPOD will be implemented by the end of 2025.

John Cotton, account director at Microlise, said: “This is a fantastic example of how our technology is helping drive fast, sustainable growth.

“By integrating our solutions across their operations, LF&E has unlocked the visibility, compliance, and efficiency needed to scale while continuing to deliver outstanding service.

“We’re proud to be working alongside them as their trusted technology partner, supporting their leadership in the cold chain sector.”

Justin Renn, IT & Systems director at LF&E, added: “The Microlise team quickly understood our requirements and have delivered technology that has fundamentally transformed the way we operate.

“Their solutions have supported our fleet growth and helped us maintain the highest standards of service, compliance and efficiency across our network.”