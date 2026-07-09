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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/microsoft-nvidia-and-fev-partner-on-in-car-generative-ai/

Software-defined vehicle firm FEV has partnered with Microsoft and NVIDIA to build in-car generative artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The project focuses on three areas: automated and autonomous driving, driver fatigue and distraction monitoring, and adapting vehicles to different driver profiles or scenarios.

The companies aim to create voice, text and gesture-based models that operate directly in vehicles, independent of the internet.

Small language models (SLMs) will be used to control car functions, such as dashboards, while acting as a local backup for cloud-based large language models (LLMs).

FEV said in-car generative AI increases the functional intelligence of the vehicle, while increasing the responsiveness of AI systems and reducing backend and infrastructure costs for OEMs.

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Thomas Hülshorst, group vice president of intelligent mobility and software at FEV, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA showcases how small, efficient language models can transform in-vehicle experiences, delivering powerful functionality without the overhead of larger systems.”

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Boris Scholl, vice president of engineering at Microsoft, said: “By combining advanced AI frameworks with domain- and task-specific optimizations, FEV and Microsoft are shaping the future of intelligent, voice-driven interfaces that meet the high standards of automotive deployment.”