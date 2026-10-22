Mid-sized fleets spend four hours a week managing data, finds Corpay
74% of mid-sized fleets have no dedicated, full-time fleet manager.
Research conducted by Corpay has found that decision-makers at mid-sized fleets spend an average of 4.27 hours each week downloading, checking, reconciling, analysing, and reformatting data.
Corpay also found that 74% of mid-sized fleets have no dedicated, full-time fleet manager.
On average, fleets used three separate systems or portals to manage fuel and electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, and driver data.
Over a third of fleets (36%) used four or more systems or portals.
80% of respondents were confident that they could identify out-of-policy or unusual spend before avoidable costs were incurred, but 30% reported having previously found unusual spend after the cost had been incurred.
When issues were flagged, the average mid-sized fleet would take four and a half days to act on it. Just 1% of fleets took action the same day.
Fleet decision-makers estimated that 9.4% of annual fuel and fleet spend is lost to avoidable costs.
66% of respondents said they would trust artificial intelligence (AI) to handle simple, routine fleet tasks. For more significant tasks, these respondents favoured human control.