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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mid-sized-fleets-spend-four-hours-a-week-managing-data-finds-corpay/

Research conducted by Corpay has found that decision-makers at mid-sized fleets spend an average of 4.27 hours each week downloading, checking, reconciling, analysing, and reformatting data.

Corpay also found that 74% of mid-sized fleets have no dedicated, full-time fleet manager.

On average, fleets used three separate systems or portals to manage fuel and electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, and driver data.

Over a third of fleets (36%) used four or more systems or portals.

80% of respondents were confident that they could identify out-of-policy or unusual spend before avoidable costs were incurred, but 30% reported having previously found unusual spend after the cost had been incurred.

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When issues were flagged, the average mid-sized fleet would take four and a half days to act on it. Just 1% of fleets took action the same day.

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Fleet decision-makers estimated that 9.4% of annual fuel and fleet spend is lost to avoidable costs.

66% of respondents said they would trust artificial intelligence (AI) to handle simple, routine fleet tasks. For more significant tasks, these respondents favoured human control.