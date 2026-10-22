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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Mid-sized fleets spend four hours a week managing data, finds Corpay

74% of mid-sized fleets have no dedicated, full-time fleet manager.

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Research conducted by Corpay has found that decision-makers at mid-sized fleets spend an average of 4.27 hours each week downloading, checking, reconciling, analysing, and reformatting data.

Corpay also found that 74% of mid-sized fleets have no dedicated, full-time fleet manager.

On average, fleets used three separate systems or portals to manage fuel and electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, and driver data.

Over a third of fleets (36%) used four or more systems or portals.

80% of respondents were confident that they could identify out-of-policy or unusual spend before avoidable costs were incurred, but 30% reported having previously found unusual spend after the cost had been incurred.

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When issues were flagged, the average mid-sized fleet would take four and a half days to act on it. Just 1% of fleets took action the same day.

Fleet decision-makers estimated that 9.4% of annual fuel and fleet spend is lost to avoidable costs.

66% of respondents said they would trust artificial intelligence (AI) to handle simple, routine fleet tasks. For more significant tasks, these respondents favoured human control.

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No respondent said they did not want AI involved in fleet decisions.

16% of fleet decision-makers said they want an AI that flags issues and recommends actions, but leaves them with final approval.

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A third of respondents said that supporting evidence and data would build their trust in AI fleet recommendations.

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Corpay surveyed 300 fleet, transport, operations, procurement, and finance managers in the UK, all of which were responsible for between 21 and 75 vehicles.

Will Gill, chief product officer for international vehicle payments at Corpay, said: “The interesting thing here is not that fleet managers lack data.

“In many cases, the opposite is true. They are working across multiple sources and spending hours every week trying to turn that information into something they can use.

“The challenge for fleet technology is to shorten the distance between seeing something in the data, understanding why it matters and deciding what to do about it.

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“That does not mean taking judgement away from the fleet manager. It means giving them better intelligence so they can apply that judgement sooner and close the fleet intelligence gap.”

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