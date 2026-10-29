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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/miele-orders-840-volkswagen-electric-vans-for-european-service-fleet/

Miele is accelerating the electrification of its European service fleet with an order for 840 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Transporter vans, as it moves towards almost 100% electric operation in its Professional Customer Service division.

The vehicles will be deployed across Europe during 2026 and 2027, with 440 vans allocated to Germany.

Almost all 420 employees in Miele’s Professional Customer Service division will receive battery-electric Transporters, bringing the proportion of electric vehicles in that part of the business to nearly 100%.

Meanwhile, approximately 30% of the company’s Domestic Customer Service fleet is currently electric, with the proportion expected to increase as existing vehicles are replaced.

Rebecca Steinhage, executive director human resources and corporate affairs at Miele, said: “The electrification of our vehicle fleet is a key component of our company’s sustainability strategy.”

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The new Transporters will be fitted with lightweight Sortimo racking systems, designed to provide secure storage for tools and spare parts while minimising vehicle weight and energy consumption.

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Miele said the transition would help reduce direct CO₂ emissions from its customer service operations while providing technicians with more efficient mobile workspaces.

The company has already gained experience operating alternative powertrain vehicles, including the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, with feedback on range, charging times, energy consumption and daily usability informing its latest fleet requirements.