Million milestone can’t hide market reliance on fleet EV sales

Car registration figures hit a million for the year in June, but study of the data indicates increasing issues.

Andrew Charman

240704gravells sportage

4 July 2024

Car registration figures in the UK hit a million for the year in June, but study of the data indicates increasing issues for the automotive industry.

As voters went to the polls to elect the next Government, the latest figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), showed not only that fleet sales are continuing to prop up the market, but that take-up of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) is faltering well below Government targets.

In June 179,263 new cars were registered, 1.1% up on June 2023 and taking the 2024 total to 1006,763. But a 14.2% rise in fleet registrations accounted for all of the growth – private buyers continued to stay away from showrooms with registrations in the month down by more than 15% and private sales accounting for fewer than four in 10 new cars registered.

240704june sales 2024 and ytd cars

BEV registrations in the month climbed 7.4% with 34,034 vehicles leaving showrooms, but their rate of growth was vastly outpaced by plug-in hybrids – up 30% to 16,604 vehicles – and hybrids, which saw growth of more than 27% to 26,702 vehicles.

Year to date the figure looks bleaker. While registrations are up 6% overall, the fleet market is completely driving the growth, up 22% as private registrations slip 12%.

Meanwhile BEVs now account for 16.6% of the new car market, which is only 0.5% more than a year ago and well below the 22% that the Government expects manufacturers to achieve by the end of 2024 under its Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate.

Again, the fleet market is accounting for all of the BEV growth with drivers taking advantage of BIK and other tax incentives to drive zero-emission cars. Private sales of BEVs in 2024 have slid by close to 11%, with fewer than one in five electric vehicles purchased going to private buyers.

240704june fuel 2024 and ytd cars

Commenting on the figures SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes claimed that the midpoint of the year sees the new car market in its best state since 2021. But he admitted the figures do not show the bigger challenge ahead, and called for action to stimulate BEV sales by whoever forms the next Government.

“The private consumer market continues to shrink against a difficult economic backdrop, but with the right policies in place, the next government can re-energise the market and deliver a faster, fairer zero emission transition,” Hawes said.

“All parties are agreed on the need to cut carbon and replacing older fossil-fuel based technologies with new electrified powertrains is the essential step to achieving that goal,” he added.

The new-car top ten for June provided a clear indicator of the state of the market for electric growth with only two out-and-out BEVs, Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3, making the table in third and 10th place.

Topping the table for June was the Kia Sportage with 4,113 registered, ahead of the Nissan Juke on 3,891. Year-to-date the table continues to be led by the Ford Puma with no outright electric vehicles in the top ten.

240704june 2024 best sellers cars

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

