Millions of drivers failing MOTs for tyre defects, finds Point S

The investigation, commissioned by Point S, obtained breakdowns of MOT failure data, which it said exposes a national road safety emergency.

A Freedom of Information investigation has revealed official Government data showing that 3.1 million individual tyre defects caused MOT failures in the 13-month period from July 2023 to July 2024.

This included more than 600,000 vehicles driving on tyres with exposed cords.

The investigation, commissioned by Point S Tyre & Autocare, obtained breakdowns of MOT failure data, which it said exposes a national road safety emergency.

The findings were supported by independent analysis from TyreSafe, the tyre safety charity.

Analysis of Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency data revealed that 3,133,915 individual tyre defect instances resulted in MOT failures during this period. 2.38 million of these failures were classified as ‘dangerous’ defects, meaning vehicles posed an immediate risk to road safety.

The data shows that 603,416 vehicles were found to have tyres with exposed plies or cords – a failure condition that significantly increases the risk of sudden tyre failure at speed.

A further 1.16 million vehicles failed due to insufficient tread depth below the legal minimum of 1.6mm.

9.03 million vehicles received tyre-related advisory notices during the same period, warning drivers of developing problems that require attention before becoming dangerous.

This suggested that millions more drivers are potentially ignoring early warning signs that could prevent future failures.

Stuart Lovatt, chair of TyreSafe, said: “The sheer scale of MOT failures highlighted by this investigation is deeply concerning.

“These figures are a stark reflection of widespread neglect and show that millions of vehicles are failing to meet the legal standards already in place.

“Tyres are the most critical safety feature on any vehicle, and their condition is entirely within the driver’s control.

“TyreSafe urges every motorist to immediately commit to a simple, frequent check routine to ensure full compliance with the law.

“We all have a personal responsibility to safeguard every journey and reduce an entirely preventable risk on our roads.”

Ali Yilmaz, managing director of Point S UK, added: “These government figures reveal a road safety endemic that demands immediate action.

“With more than 3 million tyre defects causing MOT failures and 600,000 vehicles driving on tyres with exposed cords, we’re facing a crisis that affects every family in Britain.

“As professionals on the front line of vehicle safety, we see first-hand how even marginal tyre issues can become catastrophic.”

The investigation revealed regional variations in tyre safety, with Birmingham recording the highest number of MOT tyre failures at 73,971, followed by Bristol with 68,251 failures.

Portsmouth recorded 61,543 failures, while Sheffield and Nottingham also featured prominently with 57,669 and 57,714 failures, respectively.

While TyreSafe is advising motorists to take extra care, Point S called for immediate reform to the way tyre defects are assessed in MOT tests, arguing that the current system’s tolerance for tyre defects fundamentally misunderstands the critical safety role tyres play.

Yilmaz said: “Tyres are the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road – if they are compromised, so is everyone’s safety. The MOT should reflect that with zero tolerance for tyre defects.”

The network’s position is informed by its decision to completely ban part-worn tyre sales across all member locations, despite the commercial challenges this presents.

Yilmaz added: “The Point S network goes a step further – none of our members sell part-worn tyres due to the inherent safety risks.

“Selling and fitting part-worn parts makes little logical sense – you wouldn’t fit part-worn brake pads, so why is it okay to do so for tyres?”

The timing of these revelations coincides with the automotive industry’s transition toward electric vehicles (EV), which Point S said present additional tyre safety challenges.

Industry analysis pointed to significant growth in the replacement tyre market owing to the rise in EV sales and their faster tyre wear rates.

Yilmaz added: “Safety shouldn’t be a grey area. We welcome dialogue with regulators, but we’re clear on one thing – when it comes to tyres, there’s no such thing as ‘minor’.

“With more than three million individual tyre defects causing MOT failures, we clearly have a systemic problem that requires urgent attention. Every one of these statistics represents a potential tragedy waiting to happen.”

Point S is urging the DVSA and policymakers to prioritise tyre safety in any forthcoming MOT reform, supporting the implementation of clearer, stricter standards that would make any tyre defect an automatic MOT failure.

The network also highlights the need for enhanced public education around tyre maintenance, including proper tread depth, inflation levels, and signs of wear.