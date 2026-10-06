ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/millions-of-drivers-risk-unsafe-tyres-during-winter-compare-the-market-warns/

One in five UK drivers have not checked their tyre pressure for up to six months, potentially leaving millions of vehicles with unsafe tyres as driving conditions become more challenging this autumn and winter.

Research from Compare the Market found 20% of drivers had gone up to six months without checking their tyre pressure.

With 42 million vehicles registered in the UK, the company said this could mean up to 8.5 million cars are being driven with potentially dangerous tyres.

The warning comes during Tyre Safety Month, which runs from 1st to 31st October, and follows more than 58,000 tyre-related breakdown incidents recorded last year.

Compare the Market’s research also found that 60% of dangerous defects identified during tests are tyre-related, while MOT data showed 58% of garages said drivers were actively delaying replacing worn tyres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over half of drivers, at 56%, carry a spare tyre and the necessary tools.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Amy Rootham, car insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “As the weather turns colder and wetter, road conditions become far more challenging, making the condition of your tyres critical for safety.

“Driving with illegal tyres could land you with a hefty fine and penalty points on your licence, which not only puts your licence at risk but could also push up your insurance premium.