  
bm poppy
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
bm poppy
Subscribe

Mini launches Paul Smith Edition Cooper and Cooper Electric

All cars have a contrasting roof, either in Jet Black, or Nottingham Green.

Dylan Robertson

29 October 2025

SHARE

Mini Paul Smith Edition

Mini has launched a Paul Smith Edition of the Cooper and Cooper Electric, available on three-door, five-door and convertible models.

All cars have a contrasting roof, either in Jet Black, or Nottingham Green.

Cars with the Nottingham Green roof gain colour-matched mirrors and a Paul Smith ‘Signature Stripe’.

The special edition features handwritten ‘hello’ puddle lights, a signature on the rear and a bespoke black and blue Mini logo.

Paul Smith Edition models are also fitted with 18-inch ‘Night Spoke’ alloy wheels, ‘Every day is a new beginning’ lettering on the door sills, a hand-drawn rabbit graphic on the floor mats and blue sports seats with exclusive striping.

Two paint colours are exclusive to the model: Statement Grey, inspired by a colour from the classic Mini and a white inspired by Classic Mini Beige.

Midnight Black is also offered.

The Paul Smith Edition will launch first on the Mini Cooper Electric, followed by the Cooper three-door, Cooper five-door and Cooper Convertible.

Sir Paul Smith said: “It’s not often that you see two icons of British design work together in this way and it’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years.

“The Mini Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege and a wonderful opportunity… new colours and new unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.”

Prices start at £32,705 and the first deliveries are expected in Q2 2026.

Holger Hampf, head of design at Mini, said: “Mini and Paul Smith embody a shared mindset of positivity, embracing the motto of this edition: ‘Every day is a new beginning.’

“Our collaboration celebrates a mutual love for design and meticulous attention to detail.

“Unexpected elements such as the ‘hello’ projection on the ground and Paul Smith’s handwritten inscription bring a smile to your face right upon entering the car.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE