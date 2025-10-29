Mini launches Paul Smith Edition Cooper and Cooper Electric

All cars have a contrasting roof, either in Jet Black, or Nottingham Green.

Mini has launched a Paul Smith Edition of the Cooper and Cooper Electric, available on three-door, five-door and convertible models.

Cars with the Nottingham Green roof gain colour-matched mirrors and a Paul Smith ‘Signature Stripe’.

The special edition features handwritten ‘hello’ puddle lights, a signature on the rear and a bespoke black and blue Mini logo.

Paul Smith Edition models are also fitted with 18-inch ‘Night Spoke’ alloy wheels, ‘Every day is a new beginning’ lettering on the door sills, a hand-drawn rabbit graphic on the floor mats and blue sports seats with exclusive striping.

Two paint colours are exclusive to the model: Statement Grey, inspired by a colour from the classic Mini and a white inspired by Classic Mini Beige.

Midnight Black is also offered.

The Paul Smith Edition will launch first on the Mini Cooper Electric, followed by the Cooper three-door, Cooper five-door and Cooper Convertible.

Sir Paul Smith said: “It’s not often that you see two icons of British design work together in this way and it’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years.

“The Mini Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege and a wonderful opportunity… new colours and new unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.”

Prices start at £32,705 and the first deliveries are expected in Q2 2026.

Holger Hampf, head of design at Mini, said: “Mini and Paul Smith embody a shared mindset of positivity, embracing the motto of this edition: ‘Every day is a new beginning.’

“Our collaboration celebrates a mutual love for design and meticulous attention to detail.

“Unexpected elements such as the ‘hello’ projection on the ground and Paul Smith’s handwritten inscription bring a smile to your face right upon entering the car.”