MINI releases Cooper Monochrome and Aceman Monochrome

MINI has launched the MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and MINI Aceman Monochrome, available on E derivatives of both models.

Offered in a fixed specification, customers can choose between Midnight Black or Nanuq White exterior paintwork, alongside standard features across the models including MINI navigation with head-up display, wireless charging and LED headlights.

Alongside the choice of two colours, both models come with larger wheels as standard, 17″-U spoke grey alloys on the MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and 18”-Night Flash Spoke grey alloys on the MINI Aceman Monochrome.

Inside the cabin, an Anthracite headliner accompanies an interior pattern debuting on MINI Monochrome models.

The multitone fabric is on the front and rear seats, which have white and yellow stitching to match the design.

The dashboard comes in a black cloth textile, with the multitone fabric featuring on the dashboard strap to continue the design throughout the cabin.

Customers get the MINI navigation with head-up display as standard, controlled using the 24 cm circular screen, alongside cruise control (DCC), driving assistant, parking assistant and rear-view camera.

Wireless charging is also offered, alongside heated front seats and MINI experience modes, allowing customers to change the characteristics of the car or cabin.

The MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome has a 40.7 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 189 miles, while the MINI Aceman Monochrome has a larger 42.5 kWh battery which offers a range of 192 miles.

Both models support fast DC 75 kW charging for added convenience.