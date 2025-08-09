Minimal relocates to Park Royal to scale electric vehicle operations

Minimal, the London-based technology company developing solutions to cut last-mile emissions, has established its new headquarters at Prologis Park Royal DC5.

The recently refurbished 10,751 sq ft unit will bring vehicle production, R&D and customer operations under one roof.

Founded in 2023, Minimal is building an ecosystem of lightweight electric vehicles, operational software and microhubs to help cities reduce congestion, emissions and the costs of last-mile logistics.

The move from Battersea to Park Royal positions the company in one of London’s most established industrial areas, closer to customers and with improved links into the city.

The relocation supports plans to ramp up vehicle production and double the team size.

Patrick Bion, CEO and co-founder of Minimal, said: “Commercial freight creates 25% of London’s emissions, and this continues to rise.

“The legacy logistics systems that bring millions of vans into our cities every day simply aren’t fit for the changing demands of these areas.

“Minimal exists to address this, to let anyone moving goods in built up places to easily plan and deploy the most efficient logistics for their operations.

“Our new headquarters gives us a platform to grow, launching operations rapidly with customers in London and across the UK.”

Gillian Scarth, senior leasing and development director at Prologis UK, said: “London needs sustainable, city-ready logistics and Minimal is leading that charge.

“Their decision to base their headquarters at Park Royal shows the role intelligent real estate can play in tackling some of the capital’s biggest challenges.”

The facility has been fitted with racking and mezzanine infrastructure through Prologis Essentials, while its private and secure yard will provide space for vehicle testing and storage.