Mitsubishi Motors named automotive partner for World’s Toughest Mudder

The Tough Mudder international competition series will land in the UK for the 2026 edition.

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has been named as the automotive partner of the World’s Toughest Mudder.

The Tough Mudder international competition series will land in the UK for the 2026 edition.

Belvoir Castle in Lincolnshire will welcome 1,000 athletes over the weekend of 27th and 28th June, competing as individuals and teams over five-mile loops throughout the weekend.

Those taking part in the challenge series will face obstacles such as the Arctic Enema water bath, the Kiss of Mud, the Cry Baby tear gas chamber and the Everest climb.

Although not competing, the Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck is in its natural element at the World’s Toughest Mudder, while simultaneously launching its ‘Challenge Accepted’ campaign in dealers and on social media.

George Wallis, head of marketing for Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “The all-new Mitsubishi L200 pickup has arrived in the UK with over a one-tonne payload, towing capacity of over 3,500 kg, and shift-on-the-fly system that uniquely allows driving on and off tarmac in four-wheel drive.

“The all-new L200 couldn’t squeeze through a drainpipe or tackle the monkey bars like the World’s Toughest Mudder competitors, but in every other way, the L200 says ‘challenge accepted’.”

Mark Read, commercial director international at Tough Mudder, added: “We create trials for the top-tier tough, who find a straight-line marathon a bore.

“We’re delighted Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is partnering with the World’s Toughest Mudder for this gruelling outdoor challenge.

“The rugged and capable all-new L200 pickup makes perfect sense in the world’s most extreme competition environment where rough terrain, climbs, mud and testing conditions are the daily norm!”