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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mj-quinn-reports-59-drop-in-driving-incidents-with-webfleet/

Telecoms infrastructure specialist MJ Quinn has reduced driving incidents by 59% following the introduction of a fleet-wide road risk management programme incorporating Webfleet telematics and AI-powered cameras.

The company has equipped almost 2,100 vehicles with Webfleet technology, with installation across its fleet of approximately 3,300 vehicles expected to be completed by the end of March 2027.

Vehicles fitted with Webfleet are now travelling an average of 78,000 miles between incidents, compared with 32,000 miles for vehicles without the technology.

The safety programme combines telematics, forward-facing AI-powered cameras, enhanced driver inductions, assessments and regular road safety awareness initiatives. In-cab cameras are also used selectively for higher-risk drivers.

Webfleet data allows MJ Quinn to monitor driving behaviours including speeding, distraction, mobile phone use and harsh braking, enabling fleet managers to identify potential risks and provide targeted coaching.

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Kerry Teesdale, head of fleet and transport at MJ Quinn, said: “When I joined MJ Quinn, I developed a wider road risk strategy designed to give us much greater visibility and control of risk across the fleet – Webfleet formed part of that strategy from the outset.

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“The strategy is regularly reviewed, formally updated each year and communicated to key stakeholders to ensure it continues to reflect the risks we are seeing across the business.

“Webfleet data helps us identify speeding, distraction, mobile phone use, harsh braking and other high-risk driving behaviours much earlier, enabling us to intervene before those behaviours result in incidents.”