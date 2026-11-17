Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mj-quinn-reports-59-drop-in-driving-incidents-with-webfleet/
Telecoms infrastructure specialist MJ Quinn has reduced driving incidents by 59% following the introduction of a fleet-wide road risk management programme incorporating Webfleet telematics and AI-powered cameras.
The company has equipped almost 2,100 vehicles with Webfleet technology, with installation across its fleet of approximately 3,300 vehicles expected to be completed by the end of March 2027.
Vehicles fitted with Webfleet are now travelling an average of 78,000 miles between incidents, compared with 32,000 miles for vehicles without the technology.
The safety programme combines telematics, forward-facing AI-powered cameras, enhanced driver inductions, assessments and regular road safety awareness initiatives. In-cab cameras are also used selectively for higher-risk drivers.
Webfleet data allows MJ Quinn to monitor driving behaviours including speeding, distraction, mobile phone use and harsh braking, enabling fleet managers to identify potential risks and provide targeted coaching.
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Kerry Teesdale, head of fleet and transport at MJ Quinn, said: “When I joined MJ Quinn, I developed a wider road risk strategy designed to give us much greater visibility and control of risk across the fleet – Webfleet formed part of that strategy from the outset.
“The strategy is regularly reviewed, formally updated each year and communicated to key stakeholders to ensure it continues to reflect the risks we are seeing across the business.
“Webfleet data helps us identify speeding, distraction, mobile phone use, harsh braking and other high-risk driving behaviours much earlier, enabling us to intervene before those behaviours result in incidents.”
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The integration of telematics and camera footage also helped the company investigate accidents, resolve disputed insurance claims and support drivers involved in incidents.
In one case, footage demonstrated that another vehicle had reversed into an MJ Quinn vehicle, despite the company’s driver initially being accused of causing the collision.
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In a separate incident, camera footage helped police identify individuals involved in an attack on a driver.
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Teesdale said: “One of our drivers was accused of hitting the rear of another vehicle, but the footage clearly demonstrated that the third party had reversed into him.
“The value goes beyond protecting the business from disputed claims.
“In one particularly serious incident, a driver was attacked by a group of individuals and the footage proved pivotal in supporting the police to identify those involved.
“For us, that’s a powerful example of how the technology can also help protect and support our people.”
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Alongside the reduction in driving incidents, MJ Quinn has reported a 20% decrease in insurance premiums.
Its wider programme includes a four-stage road risk management process covering driver risk profiling, inductions, behavioural monitoring and targeted coaching.
The company is also using Webfleet’s EV Transition Tool to identify vehicles that could be suitable for electrification based on their daily mileage and operational requirements.
Teesdale said: “While we’re not yet progressing with a large-scale EV rollout, we have identified a number of vehicles whose duty cycles and daily mileage profiles could support the move to electric.”
MJ Quinn is also planning to increase its use of AI through Webfleet’s Fleet Advisor platform to improve analysis of fleet performance data.
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Teesdale added: “Webfleet’s vehicle diagnostics technology has also enhanced our ability to improve vehicle utilisation and reduce downtime through preventative maintenance.
“But most importantly, it has helped create a culture where drivers, managers and the fleet team all play an active role in improving safety and reducing road risk.”