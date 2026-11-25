ADVERTISEMENT

Those interventions are valuable and necessary, but the context is negative: it is stick, not carrot.

Fleets do not lack safety technology; modern systems are already sophisticated and effective, so this is not about a shortage of tools.

Telematics identifies driving patterns, cameras provide context, and alerts can prompt immediate action, while coaching helps drivers understand where and how they can improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal is to build on the depth, frequency, and consistency of that engagement by getting more drivers to participate.

A numbers game

It is natural to focus on the drivers showing the greatest risk. They need support, and serious concerns need a prompt response.

At the other end of the scale, the highly engaged drivers are also easy to notice: they check their scores, ask the right questions, and act on feedback.

But between these extremes is a less conspicuous but statistically significant group: the ‘large middle’.

ADVERTISEMENT

These drivers may respond positively to coaching or check their progress when prompted, but they rarely return to it independently. They participate, but not proactively.

They also offer the biggest opportunity. A small improvement made by many drivers can make a meaningful difference across a large fleet.

That does not reduce the importance of addressing high-risk behaviour, but it includes the quiet majority whose potential for improvement may otherwise be overlooked.

Having the right technology and knowing what people should do are not the same as getting thousands of people to do it consistently.

The practical question is how to get thousands of drivers to care about their performance when nothing has gone wrong? What should they work on? How will they know whether their effort is helping? And what happens when they get something right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Amplify the engagement already there Geotab Vitality was designed around this engagement gap.

It acts as an engagement amplifier for existing safety programmes, using behavioural science, personalised goals, feedback, and recognition to encourage sustained participation.

The existing safety technology asks what happened, how risky was it and what should we tell the driver?

From an engagement-amplification perspective the challenges become getting thousands of drivers to care about their performance when nothing has gone wrong, and encouraging the average driver to participate and improve of their own accord.

The goal is to make safety something drivers actively embrace and work on.

Achievable personal goals give drivers something to work towards. A glib instruction to ‘drive more safely’ is a hard sell, but a goal focused on improving one aspect of their own performance, such as reducing speeding, makes the next step clearer.

It should feel relevant and attainable from their starting point.

Make progress worth checking

Regular feedback then connects effort with progress. Drivers need to understand what has improved, what still needs attention, and what to do next, and a score becomes more useful when it helps to answer those questions.

Checking progress should be straightforward, too, with reviews fitting in around the working day.

Acknowledging when nothing has gone wrong helps to make safety a continuing conversation. Repeated over time, this creates a rhythm: check progress, choose a goal, act on feedback, see the result.

The aim is for more drivers to take those steps proactively, without always waiting for an alert or a manager’s call.

For fleet managers, success means more drivers making better use of the intelligence already available. Participation is a useful measure of progress, but its value depends on whether it translates into lower risk.

Fleet safety technology has become increasingly capable of identifying risk and helping managers respond; the next opportunity is to get more drivers making more use of that insight.

Geotab Vitality’s positive reinforcement of safer driving habits helps to bring the ‘large middle’ cohort, that under-the-radar majority, into a regular cycle of checking, learning, and improving – and that could be key to the whole safety programme working harder and achieving more.

Steve Lockington is president and CEO at Geotab Vitality