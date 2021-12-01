Reading Time: 2 minutes

EBBON-DACS’ moDel delivery solution, widely used throughout the fleet industry to handle new vehicle deliveries and used vehicle collections, has delivered record results – despite the vehicle supply issues besetting the fleet market.

So far this year, over 675,000 vehicle movements have been made through moDel, up 75% year-on-year, at a time when a global shortage of semi-conductors has constrained automotive supply around the world.

The record deliveries have been achieved through a combination of the original moDel solution, which integrates seamlessly with Ebbon-Dacs’ Leaselink e-procurement platform, and the moDel portal. This was originally designed to allow companies, such as brokers, dealers and logistics providers, which are not users of Leaselink to benefit from its use.

Now the most popular form of the solution, the moDel portal has accounted for more than 580,000 vehicle movements to the start of November – a new record and an increase of 80% on the previous year.

The Leaselink-integrated version of moDel accounted for the remaining 95,000 vehicle movements.

The impressive increases have come from strong organic growth, with more than 20 new customers, primarily logistics suppliers, vehicle manufacturers and leasing companies, who have adopted the solution.

Over the past 12 months, moDel has seen continued and major investment with a host of new releases designed to enhance its functionality, many based on end-user feedback, while a number of new initiatives are planned for early in the new year.

These include a new sub-contractor module, which has been developed in conjunction with input from end-user workshops and will allow logistics companies to sub-contract vehicle deliveries to other logistics suppliers through the moDel portal. This new module is due for release this month.

Dealers who are currently users of the Leaselink platform have also been set up with their own moDel portal accounts. This will allow them to arrange vehicle deliveries to new vehicle suppliers who are currently operating outside the Leaselink platform, such as leasing brokers.

Due for release early in the new year is a new multi-load transport module which, again based on operator feedback, will allow users to create multi-vehicle loads for large vehicle transporters, currently a time-consuming and admin-heavy process, in a much simpler and more convenient manner.

Michael Terry, Ebbon-Dacs’ Head of Commercial – moDel and Stockviewer, said: “At a time when vehicle supply has been severely constrained by the global semi-conductor shortage, both versions of moDel have delivered outstanding results. It remains to be seen whether we will see an easing of the supply situation in 2022. But we are confident that, whatever the market conditions, moDel will continue to provide end-users with the systems they require to effectively manage their vehicle movements.

“We will continue to invest heavily in new functionality with new releases planned on a regular basis throughout the year to ensure moDel continues as the market’s leading vehicle delivery platform.”