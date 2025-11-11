  
bm poppy
bm poppy
Monta partners with Octopus Electroverse for fleet and workplace charging

Octopus will integrate Monta’s platform to simplify the management of chargers, users, payments, and energy consumption for fleets of all sizes.

Milly Standing

11 November 2025

Monta, a provider of charge point management software (CPMS), has partnered with Octopus Electroverse, the public electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to make fleet and workplace charging simpler and support businesses on their electrification journey.

As part of the partnership, Octopus will integrate Monta’s all-in-one platform, ‘Monta Hub’, to simplify the management of chargers, users, payments, and energy consumption for fleets of all sizes.

Monta Hub offers unified billing, detailed analytics, and advanced optimisation tools, such as automated fault diagnostics, to enable efficient and reliable network operations.

The platform also aims to strengthen operational and financial transparency, with integrated reporting, consolidated invoicing, and shared dashboards.

It also enhances energy optimisation through load balancing, tariff switching, and dynamic energy scheduling.

As a CPMS partner, Monta will support Octopus as it expands its suite of ‘Octopus Fleet’ products, including the recently launched next-generation Business Payment Card – designed to help fleet drivers pay, track, and save on the move.

As businesses start to electrify their fleets, managing charging across workplaces, fleet hubs, and public networks can be complex and time-consuming.

This partnership aims to remove that friction by delivering a holistic ecosystem that aims to support businesses in their transition to clean electric transport.

Casper Rasmussen, CEO of Monta, said: “As fleets move towards electrification, the need for a reliable, scalable, and intelligent charging infrastructure is critical.

“Being selected by Octopus Electroverse as a CPMS partner further affirms Monta’s ability to support fleets of every size, and it’s only the beginning of our journey together.

“Ultimately, our mission is to remove the barriers that slow electrification. Together with Octopus, we’re enabling businesses to transition to EVs faster and smarter, while contributing directly to Europe’s net-zero ambitions.

“This collaboration demonstrates what’s possible when technology and clean energy come together to drive real change.”

Matt Davies, founder and director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “The EV revolution moves fastest when great tech works together seamlessly, which is exactly what we’ve done here.

“By integrating Monta Hub into our platform, we are helping fleets across the UK and Europe electrify faster, more efficiently, and with confidence.”

Rasmussen added: “This partnership brings together two innovators who share the same ambition: to make EV charging simple, transparent, and sustainable at every level.

“By integrating our charge point management software with Octopus’s powerful fleet and energy services, we’re giving operators a complete ecosystem that can grow with them; whether they’re managing a handful of vehicles or a pan-European fleet.”

