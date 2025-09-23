  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Monta reveals AI to boost EV charger reliability

A CPO in the US improved its charging success rate from 31.2% to 98.3% with 25 seconds of NOC Agent analysis.

Dylan Robertson

23 September 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Monta AI

Monta has launched the Network Operation Centre (NOC) Agent, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered feature intended to improve the reliability of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

A charge point operator (CPO) in the US reportedly improved its charging success rate from 31.2% to 98.3% with 25 seconds of NOC Agent analysis.

NOC Agent finds the root causes of charger issues, shows evidence and suggests fixes, saving CPOs time.

To access insights, only a charger session ID is required.

Monta said that the feature combines advanced AI with a simple user interface and does not require significant IT investment or complex training.

Casper Rasmussen, CEO and co-founder at Monta, said: “The industry is excited about AI but still figuring it out, and some actors fear AI is too complex to implement.

“At Monta, we’re not experimenting – we’re deploying. With our AI Agent and our data backbone, we’re proving how AI makes networks smarter and easier to operate every day.

“This will transform the industry: small teams running thousands of chargers at higher quality than ever before.  The time to prepare is now.

“Troubleshooting used to mean long nights with engineers digging through endless logs. With the NOC Agent, those hours turn into seconds.

“It’s not just about fixing chargers faster – it’s about redefining what operational excellence looks like in EV charging.”

AI has been embedded across Monta’s platform, connected to 220,000 charge points, with three million monthly sessions and 14,000 monthly support requests.

The AI models learn over time, increasing effectiveness and reliability.

Monta said that 75% of its customer support tickets are already solved by its AI solutions, before reaching a human agent.

Rasmussen said: “Every AI use case we’ve built got 10x better with full-stack access.

“Monta has an unfair data advantage – and that’s exactly why our AI delivers real results in production while others are still experimenting.

“Every industry has its inflection point where automation moves from optional to essential.

“In EV charging, that moment is now.

“Operators should no longer ask how many people they need to run a network – they should ask how small a team can run thousands of chargers with better quality than before.

“That is the future Monta is building.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE