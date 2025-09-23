Monta reveals AI to boost EV charger reliability

Monta has launched the Network Operation Centre (NOC) Agent, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered feature intended to improve the reliability of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

A charge point operator (CPO) in the US reportedly improved its charging success rate from 31.2% to 98.3% with 25 seconds of NOC Agent analysis.

NOC Agent finds the root causes of charger issues, shows evidence and suggests fixes, saving CPOs time.

To access insights, only a charger session ID is required.

Monta said that the feature combines advanced AI with a simple user interface and does not require significant IT investment or complex training.

Casper Rasmussen, CEO and co-founder at Monta, said: “The industry is excited about AI but still figuring it out, and some actors fear AI is too complex to implement.

“At Monta, we’re not experimenting – we’re deploying. With our AI Agent and our data backbone, we’re proving how AI makes networks smarter and easier to operate every day.

“This will transform the industry: small teams running thousands of chargers at higher quality than ever before. The time to prepare is now.

“Troubleshooting used to mean long nights with engineers digging through endless logs. With the NOC Agent, those hours turn into seconds.

“It’s not just about fixing chargers faster – it’s about redefining what operational excellence looks like in EV charging.”

AI has been embedded across Monta’s platform, connected to 220,000 charge points, with three million monthly sessions and 14,000 monthly support requests.

The AI models learn over time, increasing effectiveness and reliability.

Monta said that 75% of its customer support tickets are already solved by its AI solutions, before reaching a human agent.

Rasmussen said: “Every AI use case we’ve built got 10x better with full-stack access.

“Monta has an unfair data advantage – and that’s exactly why our AI delivers real results in production while others are still experimenting.

“Every industry has its inflection point where automation moves from optional to essential.

“In EV charging, that moment is now.

“Operators should no longer ask how many people they need to run a network – they should ask how small a team can run thousands of chargers with better quality than before.

“That is the future Monta is building.”