More faulty rentals heading for fleets

The number of daily rental vehicles being offered to fleets with safety issues appears to be rising, according to a leading industry body.

Andrew Charman

240617afterwsales

18 June 2024

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) is reporting increasing instances of its members being provided with hire cars and vans in unacceptable mechanical condition.

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) is reporting increasing instances of its members being provided with hire cars and vans in unacceptable mechanical condition.

According to AFP chair Paul Hollick, the subject appears to be a wider problem across the body’s membership. “Essentially, we’re seeing hire vehicles being delivered to fleets that are not in a roadworthy condition,” he said.

“While this has always happened occasionally, there is a perception that the condition of hire vehicles is becoming noticeably poorer, although it appears to be a situation that appears to be affecting some hire companies more often than others.”

Many of the issues appear to be arising from both poor long-term maintenance with vehicles breaking down being found to have a range of outstanding fault codes, as well as others being delivered with more immediate and easily apparent problems.

“The very least that a fleet should expect of its daily rental supplier is that vehicles are delivered in a roadworthy condition and sadly, that doesn’t always appear to be happening, even from some major suppliers,” Hollick added.

The issue comes in the wake of the major changes that daily rental companies have undergone in recent years, with their business models having effectively changed substantially.

“Pre-Covid, daily rental businesses bought cars and vans to operate on a fast cycle. Except for specialist vehicles, it was unusual to find a rental vehicle much older than a year.

“With the arrival of the pandemic, most embarked on massive disposal programmes but then experienced an immediate surge in demand once working practices returned to something approaching normality. Unable to return to a fast-cycle model due to production shortages, they bought from all kinds of sources, including a number of used vehicles.

“Largely, these are the cars and vans now seen on daily rental fleets, with many on 20 plates or older, which may explain the reason why issues surrounding condition are arising.”

Hollick believes that rental companies may be experiencing difficulties in managing the logistics around maintenance, especially the speed of delivery and collection, and rotating vehicles on hire.

“Running cars and vans over several years, through their first MOT and beyond, is something that many daily rental fleets simply haven’t had to deal with previously in this respect.

“Our advice to fleets experiencing problems of this type is first of all to ensure that you don’t drive the vehicle and report it to the rental company. You then need to have serious conversations with your suppliers and if you are not satisfied with the answers, to look for new options.

“The time when you could assume a daily rental vehicle delivered for use by an employee was almost certainly safe for use appears to be past, at least for the moment.”

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

240617afterwsales
  • Contract hire and leasing, Daily rental, Fleet management, Maintenance, News

More faulty rentals heading for fleets

240614 pfiat grande panda
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Retro-inspired Panda sends Fiat in new direction

best fleet management company
  • Business Motoring Awards

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

mother father and little son are waiting for elec 2023 11 29 04 32 50 utc
  • Fuel Reimbursement Guide

Can I claim reimbursement for a company-owned EV?

240613 bmw 2series
  • Car news and reviews, News

Revamped BMW 2 Series offers new interior and more tech

