ALMOST three in 10 (29%) fleets that already operate or are planning to adopt electrified vehicles (EVs) within the next three years now offer workplace charging for free.

Additionally, a further 18% of those surveyed in the 2021 Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer research plan to install workplace chargers within the next 12 months. However on the flip side, 44% offer no charging facilities at all.

The research also looked at payment for workplace charger use and while 29% offer charging for free, 14% have chargers in place but make their employees pay for charging. Finally, to support charging at home, 14% of employers subsidised the installation of domestic chargers while their drivers footed the bill in 13% of cases.

Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Ensuring that drivers have charging facilities available at home and at work is a strategic building block in the ongoing adoption of EVs more broadly. This research provides a fascinating snapshot of the current state of play – it’s pleasing to see that nearly three in 10 fleets offer free workplace charging.

“What we can see is that the level of corporates offering both charging at the workplace and support for home charging is some way behind the adoption of EVs themselves. However, the research shows that the picture is potentially changing quite rapidly, with almost one in five employers aiming to install charging in the next year.

“Different attitudes to making drivers pay for charging are also noteworthy. There is an almost equal split in terms of both the cost of accessing workplace charging and of subsidising having a charger installed at home. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the coming years as the number of EVs being used rapidly increases.”

Shaun also pointed out that broadly speaking more larger companies now offer workplace charging, whether for free or charged to the driver, but those with less than 10 employees are not as advanced as their larger counterparts.

“Our view is that, to some extent, it is inevitable that larger businesses tend to have better resources to enable infrastructure change, but it would be wrong to imply that smaller businesses are being left behind. They are also taking charging seriously but just not moving ahead at the same kind of speed.”

To increase use of electrified vehicles, Arval UK has installed 50 charge points at its head office in Swindon. These research findings come from the 2021 edition of the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer, research which covers a wide ranging set of questions about fleet and mobility trends, it can be downloaded from arval.co.uk/amo-insight.

WHAT IS YOUR CURRENT PROVISION FOR EV CHARGING POINTS?*

Overall Fewer than 10-99 100-999 More than 1000

10 employees employees employees employees

No charging points at 44% 69% 40% 33% 36%

company premises

Charging points installed