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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/more-than-one-in-four-cars-fails-first-mot-test-research-finds/

More than one in four cars fails its MoT at the first attempt, with lights and electrical equipment the most common problem area, according to DVSA figures cited by Carly.

The vehicle diagnostics company said the initial failure rate for class three and four vehicles was 27.24% during the first quarter of 2025/26.

Lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment were recorded as defects in 10.36% of initial tests, followed by suspension at 8.65%, tyres at 6.23%, brakes at 6.1% and visibility at 4.65%.

Carly said motorists can identify some potential problems before an MoT by checking lights, tyres, windscreen, wipers and mirrors, while noises, uneven tyre wear or changes to steering and braking can indicate issues requiring professional inspection.

However, the company said motorists may find it harder to establish the cause of dashboard warning lights relating to systems such as the engine, emissions, airbags, ABS or electronic stability control.

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Its OBD scanner and associated app can read stored fault codes to provide information about their likely cause before a vehicle is taken to a garage.

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Dali Ati, head of internationalization at Carly, said: “More than one in four cars fails its MoT first time, but some of the most common problem areas can be checked at home in a matter of minutes.

“A failed bulb, worn tyre or damaged wiper blade is far better discovered on the driveway than at the test centre. Drivers should also take dashboard warning lights seriously.