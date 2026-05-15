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Morgan Sindall appoints Novuna Vehicle Solutions to manage fleet

Novuna Vehicle Solutions will take responsibility for the 3,000-vehicle company car fleet.

Milly Standing

15 May 2026

Fleet Management

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Novuna

Morgan Sindall Group plc, a construction and regeneration business, has appointed Novuna Vehicle Solutions as its fleet and mobility partner.

The partnership will see Novuna Vehicle Solutions take responsibility for managing Morgan Sindall’s 3,000-vehicle company car fleet, alongside supporting the development of its wider mobility strategy.

Operating across construction, infrastructure, fit out, property services, housing and regeneration, Morgan Sindall has a large and decentralised workforce.

The partnership with Novuna aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve driver support and deliver a consistent experience across its fleet.

Under the six-year agreement, Novuna will manage the company car fleet as a commercial asset to deliver enhanced operational support, faster response times and dedicated resources across operations and customer services.

Morgan Sindall said that its central priority is to ensure drivers remain mobile, supported, and able to carry out their roles effectively across the business.

In addition, Novuna will support the growth of Morgan Sindall’s Salary Sacrifice scheme, extending access to a broader group of employees and helping to shape a flexible and future-ready mobility offering.

As part of its wider decarbonisation support, Novuna has also delivered electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Morgan Sindall sites, including the installation of 30 twin chargers (60 sockets) at a refurbished office location.

Supporting close to 1,000 charging sessions per month, the infrastructure aims to help to futureproof facilities, support the transition to electric vehicles and reduce overall fleet emissions.

This joins Novuna’s broader charging and energy capability, including its MyNovuna Charging platform, which will support ongoing optimisation and management of charging infrastructure as the partnership grows.

The partnership also introduces key supplier relationships, including tyre provision, alongside a strengthened service model designed to improve the overall driver journey.

Jonathan Hall, plant director at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: “Partnering with Novuna Vehicle Solutions marks an important step in how we support our drivers and manage our fleet.

“Their focus on operational excellence, driver experience and sustainable mobility aligns closely with our priorities, and we look forward to working together to deliver an efficient and future-ready approach.”

Jon Lawes, managing director at Novuna Vehicle Solutions, added: “We’re proud to be working with Morgan Sindall to support such a dynamic and important organisation.

“By combining our expertise in fleet management with a strong focus on driver experience and sustainability, we’re helping to deliver a smarter, more connected mobility solution that meets the needs of their workforce today and in the future.”

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