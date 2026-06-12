Morris Commercial shows pre-production JE electric van

The van is expected to reach commercial-scale production in 2028.

Morris Commercial has unveiled a pre-production unit of its JE electric van, at the Everything Electric West Show in Cheltenham

The van is expected to reach commercial-scale production in 2028.

When it enters production, the Morris Commercial JE is expected to offer a range of up to 300 miles, as well as a 20% to 80% charge time of 10 minutes.

It is built on an aluminium chassis, with a recycled carbon fibre monocoque body. The platform is modular, allowing pickup, minibus and camper variants to be built on it.

Morris Commercial has acquired Prodrive Composites, giving it expertise in composite manufacturing, additional intellectual property and better control over its supply chain.

Pilot production will begin in 2027 at the company’s composite manufacturing facility in Milton Keynes, while commercial-scale production is slated for 2028 at a facility in St Athan in South Wales.

Dr Qu Li, founder and CEO at Morris Commercial, said: “The Morris JE represents everything we believe the future of commercial vehicles should be.

“It’s not just about capability – it’s also about connection. Not just about transport – but also about identity.

“We are creating something people don’t just need – but genuinely want. The vehicle unveiled here is our latest pre-production JE.

“It reflects years of engineering, validation and investment. We believe vans can do more than simply move goods – they can inspire optimism, strengthen brands and create lasting connections with people.

“That is what makes the Morris JE unique.”

Morris Commercial has received 7,000 expressions of interest for the van worldwide.

Professor John Miles, chairman at Morris Commercial, said: “The unveiling of the latest pre-production JE represents another important milestone for Morris Commercial.

“Over recent years the company has built strong foundations across vehicle development, manufacturing capability, technology ownership and supplier partnerships.

“The board remains confident in the opportunity ahead. Morris combines a highly differentiated product, proprietary technology, growing customer interest and a clear path to production, creating a strong platform for future growth.”

Alistair Currie, non-executive director and CEO at Capital for Colleagues Plc, said: “As an Investor in Morris Commercial we continue to be impressed by the strength of the market response to the Morris JE.

“The company has created a vehicle that customers genuinely want. The combination of iconic design, advanced engineering and strong brand appeal has generated substantial interest well ahead of production.

“Equally important is the skill, determination and execution demonstrated by the management of the business.

“As investors, we are encouraged by what has been achieved and excited by the opportunity ahead.”