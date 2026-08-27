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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/most-tradespeople-considering-an-electric-van-farizon-finds/

Farizon found that 71% of UK tradespeople are considering an electric van, with strongest interest among younger people and those in Wales.

Seven in 10 tradespeople said they were considering switching to electric, compared with 55% of the general public.

Among tradespeople aged 18 to 24, 85% were interested in making the switch.

Calum James, country general manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “This survey is really encouraging. Interest in electric vans among tradespeople is strong, even more so than among the wider public.

“With electric van sales across the industry not matching the levels of interest, it suggests a huge, untapped opportunity is there for the taking.

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“We know that our born-electric model line-up is more than a match for traditional diesel vans in terms of capability and versatility, and beats them hands down for total cost of ownership.

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“It’s clear purchasing behaviour is shifting.

“Older generations of tradies have spent their working lives trusting in diesel-powered vans, and maybe younger drivers are keener to embrace a new technology.