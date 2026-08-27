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EV & Sustainability

Most tradespeople considering an electric van, Farizon finds

Seven in 10 tradespeople said they were considering switching to electric, compared with 55% of the general public.

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Farizon found that 71% of UK tradespeople are considering an electric van, with strongest interest among younger people and those in Wales.

Seven in 10 tradespeople said they were considering switching to electric, compared with 55% of the general public.

Among tradespeople aged 18 to 24, 85% were interested in making the switch.

Calum James, country general manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “This survey is really encouraging. Interest in electric vans among tradespeople is strong, even more so than among the wider public.

“With electric van sales across the industry not matching the levels of interest, it suggests a huge, untapped opportunity is there for the taking.

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“We know that our born-electric model line-up is more than a match for traditional diesel vans in terms of capability and versatility, and beats them hands down for total cost of ownership.

“It’s clear purchasing behaviour is shifting.

“Older generations of tradies have spent their working lives trusting in diesel-powered vans, and maybe younger drivers are keener to embrace a new technology.

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“It’s imperative that we make a clear case to all tradespeople about the real-world benefits of our latest generation electric vans.”

Tradespeople in Wales were most interested in electric vans, with 67% considering them, compared with 52% in London.

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No Northern Irish tradespeople said they were considering an electric van, which Farizon said was due to lower availability of public chargers in the region.

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50% of electricians, builders and gardeners said they would “definitely consider” switching to an electric van, compared with 18% of carpenters and 20% of plumbers.

James said: “Farizon vans incorporate useful new tech like a payload monitoring system and domestic three-pin outlets to power equipment and charge up tool batteries, making the working day easier for everyone.

“It’s interesting that regional disparities in the interest in going electric seems to line up with the strength of the public charging infrastructure.

“It highlights the importance of confidence in the ecosystem around EVs. Many tradespeople will find that they can save even more on running costs if they can charge overnight at home, and the vast majority will rarely need a public charger because the range of modern electric vans is more than enough for a day or two on the job.

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“Installing a home charger is usually very straightforward these days, and we offer comprehensive support to ensure it’s as easy and efficient as possible.

“There are several possible explanations to the variations between different trades in their inclination to go electric.

“Do some tend to travel further and have concerns about range? Do some that regularly transport heavier and larger loads think electric vans won’t carry as much as their diesels?

“These doubts are almost all based on outdated perceptions. With payloads of up to 1.3 tonnes, capacities up to 13 m3, and electric range of up to 247 miles (WLTP combined), Farizon’s modern electric vans outperform diesels in almost every regard.

“Ultimately, this research shows that there’s an encouraging level of interest among tradespeople in going electric. And we know our vans can comfortably fulfil the vast majority of their needs and dramatically reduce their running costs.

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“We’re already seeing a significant acceleration in sales and we’re looking forward to more rapid and sustained growth in the medium and longer term.”

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