Motive Analytics launched as report automation solution

The solution includes AI Answers, a conversational AI system that can answer questions backed by data.

Fleet and operations management platform Motive has launched Motive Analytics, an automated report generation solution.

The solution includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) Answers, a conversational AI system that can answer questions backed by data.

Motive Analytics is built directly into Motive Dashboard and unified data across safety, fuel, maintenance and telematics.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready? Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast. Know before your competitors do

Motive said the solution is designed to help fleet managers see issues instantly, address problems faster by uncovering root causes, connect performance to cost and safety outcomes and streamline collaboration, avoiding duplicate reports.

Nyanya Joof, regional vice president of UK Markets at Motive, said: “Across the UK, organisations are drowning in fleet data but starved of clarity.

“AI-powered Motive Analytics is designed to bring all of an organisation’s key operational data into one easy-to-digest view so teams can move from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making that can improve safety and protect margins.”