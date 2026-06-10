Motive launches AI Coach in UK to personalise driver feedback

Managers can choose from pre-set or custom avatars that replicate their face and voice.

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, has launched AI Coach, an AI-powered avatar designed to automatically deliver personalised, high-quality feedback to UK drivers at scale using AI-generated coaching videos.

Managers can choose from pre-set or custom avatars that replicate their face and voice using AI to bring a familiar presence to every coaching video.

Nyanya Joof, regional VP of UK markets at Motive, said: “Gaps in driver coaching put organisations at risk of preventable incidents.

“But driver coaching only works if it is accurate and trusted by drivers.

“AI Coach uses high-precision AI to automatically send personalised coaching videos, which can greatly reduce manager workload while improving safety and driver engagement.”

Adam Fox, operations manager at Beeline, said: “Previously, we spent several hours reviewing incidents and doing one-on-one coaching long after the fact.

“With Motive’s AI Coach, automatic personalised coaching comes from a familiar face and helps us provide feedback at a scale we didn’t think was possible.

“Always reliable and accurate, AI Coach helps us keep our drivers safe and reduce our incident rate.”

AI Coach delivers automatic, personalised AI-generated coaching videos each week through the Motive Dashboard and Driver App.

With AI Coach, UK customers can deliver customisable AI-generated coaching, provide drivers with personalised feedback, scale coaching across its fleet, and receive reliable footage for coaching.

For the personalised coaching, managers can choose from a number of pre-generated avatars or record a custom avatar to provide personalised video messages that increase engagement and retention.

The driver will receive automated text messages and push notifications, and be reminded to watch their weekly feedback recaps, reducing manual follow-ups.

The AI Coach can allow fleet managers to deliver high-quality, consistent coaching to every individual driver, group of drivers, or company-wide, without adding headcount.

Motive said its AI detects unsafe driving behaviours with up to 99% accuracy.

AI Coach was designed to automatically select the safety events that have the highest impact on a driver’s score and are the most severe, to give drivers context on what they can do to improve and why it matters.

It is embedded within Motive Workforce Management, the company’s centralised AI-powered platform that digitises and automates workforce processes.

Workforce Management unites managers, people, documents, and timecards in one place. Soon, it will provide coaching on fuel, spend, and other factors.

Dinesh Coca, director of product management at Motive, told Business Motoring that adapting it to the UK market did not require too much alteration.

However, Motive added a British coach in the system to personalise the experience for UK fleet drivers.

He said: “If you’ve got hundreds of thousands of events being generated each week, it is simply not possible for managers to coach drivers on each and every event.

“Managers are seeing a big reduction in safety events, which is a big return on investment.

“The fewer events you experience, it should lead to fewer accidents and better insurance premiums.”

The headcount cost is also lower, which Coca emphasised is not due to not needing the coaches and managers, but allowing them to be more focused on higher value activities.

Coca said that the coaching will allow drivers to see how they can continually improve their scores once they have addressed any specific concerns.