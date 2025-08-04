Motive launches AI fleet operations platform in the UK

Motive has launched its artificial intelligence (AI) based fleet operations platform in the UK, with a dedicated office in London.

The platform has fleet management, workforce management and driver safety solutions which are already utilised by fleets in North America.

Nyanya Joof has been appointed as regional vice president with responsibility for regional strategy, hiring and go-to-market (GTM) execution.

Joof brings 15 years of GTM experience having previously held leadership roles at WeWork.

Motive will help fleets navigate the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) with tools developed for mixed fleets, as well as dedicated EV forecasting software, which optimises routing, plans charging and reduces vehicle downtime.

The company’s driver safety solution uses AI to detect mobile phone use and high-risk driving, allowing fleet managers to implement coaching programmes and maintain safety standards.

Cost optimisation is also provided through the platform with maintenance planning, increased driver safety and the route planning function.

The workforce management solution also reduces administrative load, with automated scheduling, time tracking, payroll, training and documentation features.

A driver app also allows roadside inspections and compliance documents to be completed digitally.

Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder at Motive, said: “Motive’s mission is to empower the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer and more productive.

“We’re excited to bring that mission to the UK at a time when AI can make a meaningful difference—helping businesses reduce road collisions, lower costs, automate manual work, and accelerate the transition to more sustainable operations.

“Our platform is already delivering measurable results around the world, and we look forward to unlocking that same value for businesses in the UK.”

Zach Spengler, director of environmental health and safety (EHS) at ABM Aviation, said: “Motive’s AI-powered platform is transforming how we manage fleet safety across parts of our U.S. operations—giving us the opportunity to prevent collisions, protect drivers, and respond faster with near real-time insights.

“There’s clear potential for businesses in the UK and beyond to benefit from the technology to enhance safety, streamline maintenance, and improve fuel efficiency at scale.”