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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/motive-vision-to-return-in-austin-for-2027/

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, will host its fourth annual innovation conference, Vision 27 from 23rd to 25th March 2027, at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas.

Vision 27 is set to welcome more than 1,500 physical operations leaders to explore how AI can help their organisations be safer and reach their business goals faster.

Over three days, attendees will get hands-on experience with the latest AI innovations that are reshaping how organisations operate and grow.

They will connect with peers, hear real-world success stories, and gain actionable strategies to tackle their most complex operational challenges.

Thomas Hansen, president, go-to-market at Motive, said: “Vision 27 brings leaders together to try, test, and shape the AI defining the next era of physical operations.

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“Attendees will discover how to use AI to make their work safer and more productive and will leave with the tools and insights to protect drivers, reduce manual work, and drive better performance every day.”

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Attendees will have the opportunity to get a first look at Motive’s AI-powered innovations through an expanded product experience with more demo stations and expert-led sessions.

They will also hear from executives as they share strategies, lessons from the field, and real-world results from putting AI to work.